(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO