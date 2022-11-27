Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
Sonic Frontiers is adding 4 playable characters, new modes and more in 2023
Three major updates will sprinkle in small features and bigger additions.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Update Live, Patch Notes Released
A new update has been released for Sonic Frontiers, adding a handful of bug fixes. It's a fairly minor update in the grand scheme of things, and most players probably won't notice anything too significant. The biggest change seems to be one specifically for the Xbox Series S version of the game, fixing an issue that was preventing players from selecting the game's performance mode. Full patch notes from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account can be found below:
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
NME
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
EW.com
The beast wars have begun! Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer reveals the Maximals
Get ready for a new age in the Transformers franchise. The first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer has arrived, revealing new breeds of 'bot known as the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrocons, machines that transform into animal-esque forms instead of cars. Well, they're new to those who didn't obsess over the Beast Wars Saturday morning '90s cartoon.
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Steam Reviews Reaffirm Nostalgia as Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Title and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is easily the most popular online title right now, as it has been breaking records left, right and centre. But it seems that it isn't all hunky dory for the title as a recent Steam review about the title has gained a lot of traction. As spotted by AOTF, a review that was published on Steam and posted on the r/ModernWarfareII Subreddit has been receiving comments and upvotes from thousands of players.
ComicBook
The Witcher Remake Release Window Detailed by CD Projekt
CD Projekt has shed more light on when its newly-announced remake of the original The Witcher will be releasing. When first unveiled just a little over a month ago, CD Projekt didn't have much to say about The Witcher Remake. Outside of confirming the title's codename (Canis Majoris) and revealing that Fool's Theory would be the studio behind the project, not much else was given about this new version of the classic RPG. Fortunately, thanks to some new information that has now come about, we have a better idea of when to expect The Witcher Remake.
ComicBook
Nintendo Addresses Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues in New Update
A new update is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will bring the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.1.0. The update includes some bug fixes and begins Season 1 of the game's Ranked Battles, but the patch notes also specifically talk about the numerous performance issues players have encountered. In the patch notes, Nintendo includes a statement that it's taking player comments "seriously," and notes that improvements are on the way. That should come as very good news to players! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries has announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
