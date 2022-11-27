Read full article on original website
Study: Tesla Conquests Come From Honda, Toyota
A new study shows that a lot of Tesla buyers are coming to the brand from Honda and Toyota. According to Automotive News, a study from S&P Global Mobility shows that Honda and Toyota owners are jumping to Tesla -- and Ford, Hyundai, and Chevrolet -- because Tesla, along with those three other brands, are further ahead when it comes to EV development.
Used Car of the Day: 1997 Lotus Elise
A bit late with UCOTD today, as I had other duties in the morning, but I'm making up for it with this unique choice: A 1997 Lotus Elise. An S1 in Azure Blue, this baby has just 80K miles on the clock despite being a quarter-century old. It's been legally imported and has all the proper docs, including the U.K. title.
Dodge Saves the Manuals One Last Time With Final Challenger Hellcat Release
If you’re looking at the state of the auto industry and thinking that the days to buy a rowdy sports car with a manual transmission are numbered, you’re correct. It’s exceedingly difficult to find a new car with a manual option, let alone a supercharged V8-powered sports car with one. Dodge is here to save the day, at least for a year, with a manual transmission option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
QOTD: Will the Corvette Sub-Brand Work?
It appears that Chevrolet will officially be building two new vehicles under a sub-brand. They'll use the C8 platform but not the Corvette name, and one will be a crossover and the other a four-door coupe. The question is, will this work for Chevy?. The question is pretty straightforward --...
Toyota Confirms Grand Highlander for Chicago Auto Show
Hoping to compete with the three-row SUVs being offered by its rivals, Toyota has confirmed the existence of the Grand Highlander – adding that it’ll be on display at the Chicago Auto Show this February. While it’s not really a petite vehicle, the current Highlander doesn’t exactly offer...
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XXII)
In the last installment of our Lincoln Mark coverage, we learned about some new objectives Lincoln brass pursued for the transition from Mark IV to Mark V. There were two primary goals in mind: Cut development costs, and simultaneously allow the Mark more independence from Thunderbird. As a result, the Mark V of 1977 used the same platform as the old Mark IV, and Thunderbird was downsized to become a Mercury Cougar sibling. Further, in an attempt to move with the times and recognize that fuel economy mattered a little bit at the end of the Seventies, Lincoln engineers reworked the Mark IV platform for Mark V duty.
Report Seems to Confirm Planned Chevrolet Corvette Sub-Brand
Just the other day, we reported on Mark Reuss's comments suggesting that a new car or crossover was coming and it would be based on the Chevrolet Corvette C8 platform but it wouldn't use the Corvette name. Now, a new report suggests it's official. Car and Driver uses an apparently...
2022 Lexus IS 350 AWD Review - The Choice Is Yours
3.5-liter V6 (311hp @ 6,600 rpm, 280lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm) 19 city / 26 highway / 22 combined (EPA Rating) 12.2 city / 9.0 highway / 10.8 combined. (NRCan Rating) Prices include $1,075 destination charge in the United States and $2,276 for freight, PDI, and A/C tax in Canada and, because of cross-border equipment differences, can’t be directly compared.
F-150 Lightning Bricked at Electrify America Charging Station
We’ve all had the experience of plugging our phone in and having it display an error message with some lame excuse about why it can’t charge. Many of us have likely had a similar experience with an electric vehicle. However, the stakes are quite a bit higher when we’re talking about the electricity needed to charge an EV. A Ford F-150 Lightning owner discovered how serious charging can be when a recent trip to an Electrify America charging station went wrong.
QOTD: What Right-Hand Drive Stand Out Would You Want to Drive?
Today's Lotus UCOTD got me thinking -- what right-hand drive car would you like imported to the States for your personal use?. Since there are many cars from overseas that people would love to import, and many of those countries are left-hand drive like we are, let's keep this to cars that are available in RHD. Doesn't matter if they're ONLY available as RHD, just as long as they are. And as long as they aren't already sold here in LHD.
The New 2024 Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance Prove More is Almost Always Better
The Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 enjoy legendary status in the United States. The cars are two of the brand’s hottest performers here, falling second only to the R8 supercar. However, there’s always room for improvement, and that’s exactly what the automaker is doing for 2024. Audi is working on a new Performance trim for both cars that pushes even more power from their twin-turbo V8 engines and brings other go-fast upgrades to the chassis.
TTAC Throwback: 1983 Eldorado Biarritz
For generations of drivers, a Cadillac Eldorado was the ultimate expression of prestige and luxury. Driving one meant you were a person of affluence and good taste. However, Eldorados eventually grew to be, perhaps, too much of a good thing. The 1971-1978 model was a symphony in baroque excess. Of course, the 500 cubic-inch V8 under a hood the size of an aircraft carrier’s flight deck and Elvis-pleasing interiors have their charms. But incredible mass and a prodigious appetite for fuel meant they were destined for extinction.
Latest Lamborghini Hype Video Baffles
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is out, and Lambo has a hype video for it. And boy is it weird. The video is under 2 minutes long, but it packs a lot of weirdness in. The visuals aren't too shocking -- an attractive woman driving the car in donuts in the dirt. Outside of a Lambo on dirt, that's pretty par for the course. Oh, a good-looking woman driving an exotic car? Haven't seen that before!
Used Car of the Day: 2007 Toyota F Cruiser TRD Manual
We at TTAC hope you're enjoying this new "used car of the day" feature. Remember, it's not meant to sell the cars, just to get you guys talking about some cool cars for sale -- even if that means you mocking a pick. And for us older Millennials, one of...
This TikToker Is Cutting Up Pricey Designer Bags To See If They're Really Worth It, And I'm Both Fascinated And Stress-Sweating
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
Honda Thinks Sensing Updates Will Halve Fatal Car Accidents By 2030
Honda is chanting the mantra in which the automotive industry magically delivers “a collision-free society” by leveraging the latest technology. Though this is hardly a novel marketing strategy, even for Honda, and one that predictably requires you to be patient because the company says it won’t be arriving as standard equipment until 2030.
BMW Announces Post-Holiday Price Hike
Happy holidays! Happy new year! Welcome to 2023! Now fork over more for that BMW you want. BMW is upping its prices from 1.2 percent to 4 percent across its model range, according to a report from a source on one of our corporate parent's forums. Yes, I know, anonymous...
Hackers Use SiriusXM to Hack Into Several Automakers' Vehicles
If something is connected to the internet, there’s a great chance someone will figure out how to hack into it. Cars are increasingly connected, leading to several stories of hackers accessing and breaking various automakers’ vehicle functions. One benevolent hacker took to Twitter to outline an interesting hack he and others were able to pull off on several automakers’ vehicles.
TTAC Video of the Week: Porsche Goes Off-Roading
Want to see a Porsche 911 Dakar tackle some rough terrain? Prefer to do it sans commentary and cheesy music? Boy, have we got the deal for you. For the low price of "free", we offer up the chance to see the Dakar go rock-crawling. We've covered the Dakar before,...
Report: Foxconn Could Work With VW to Bring Scout Back
Foxconn, the company known for building iPhones (and putting workers through grueling conditions), could help Volkswagen bring Scout back to the States. Automotive News reports that Foxconn, a Taiwanese company, is in talks to contract with VW to build the Scout. Foxconn already builds pickup trucks for Lordstown Motors, after buying out the former General Motors plant in Ohio in 2019.
