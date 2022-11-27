ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Riots Sweep Belgium and Holland After Shock World Cup Loss to Morocco

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEucG_0jPGmxo600
Nicolas Maeterlinck/Getty

Belgian authorities were left sweeping up the wreckage of torched cars and smashed scooters after Belgium lost 2-0 to Morocco in a Sunday World Cup matchup. The surprise upset led to a sprawling riot in several Belgian and Dutch cities, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage from Antwerp to Rotterdam, where two police officers sustained injuries, according to the Associated Press. The Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, condemned the post-match violence, urging residents to stay away from the city center—where one person reportedly suffered a facial injury as a result of the chaos, and roughly a dozen were arrested for wreaking havoc. “Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close told the AP. Morocco’s victory over the European nation marks the country’s first World Cup win in 24 years—one was widely celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots. “Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

Belgium Has Seized More Cocaine Than It Can Destroy

The amount of cocaine being seized at the Belgian port of Antwerp is so massive that authorities are worried smugglers could steal it back because police can’t burn it fast enough. Officials said there is not enough incinerator capacity to cope with rising seizures of the drug at the...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy