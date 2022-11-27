Riots Sweep Belgium and Holland After Shock World Cup Loss to Morocco

Nicolas Maeterlinck/Getty

Belgian authorities were left sweeping up the wreckage of torched cars and smashed scooters after Belgium lost 2-0 to Morocco in a Sunday World Cup matchup. The surprise upset led to a sprawling riot in several Belgian and Dutch cities, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage from Antwerp to Rotterdam, where two police officers sustained injuries, according to the Associated Press. The Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, condemned the post-match violence, urging residents to stay away from the city center—where one person reportedly suffered a facial injury as a result of the chaos, and roughly a dozen were arrested for wreaking havoc. “Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close told the AP. Morocco’s victory over the European nation marks the country’s first World Cup win in 24 years—one was widely celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots. “Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.

