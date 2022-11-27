ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home

UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week

According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA

