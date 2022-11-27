Read full article on original website
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money caught in Kentucky
A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money.
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
WTVCFOX
Dog rescued from flooded area on Workman Road, others found nearby, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog was rescued from a flooded area on Workman Road, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. They say several other dogs were found nearby and secured. CFD says recent rainfall caused flooding, which made part of the homeless encampment a small island in the creek.
WTVCFOX
Warrants taken out for man involved in deadly Catoosa County hit and run last week
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Warrants have been taken out for a man involved in a deadly Catoosa County hit and run that happened last Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says that on the evening of November 29th a 1999 Harley motorcycle was hit in the rear by a pickup truck, possibly a dark colored Ford F-250.
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
WTVCFOX
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. A police report...
WTVCFOX
'Massive project:' Commissioner raises concerns over added costs to fixing up Tyner High
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It may cost more than originally planned to bring much-needed renovations to Tyner High School in Chattanooga, a Hamilton County Commissioner said on Wednesday. Hamilton County District 6 Commissioner David Sharpe said at the weekly commission meeting that he's heard those renovations may come with...
WTVCFOX
"Her light continues:" Vigil for Jasmine Pace held in Coolidge Park Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Family and friends of Jasmine Pace gathered in Coolidge Park Monday night for a vigil in her honor. “If a light is extinguished, how do you keep the world a lit place? How do you keep it bright and beautiful?" says Travis Pace, Jasmine's father.
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WTVCFOX
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
WDEF
Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home
UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
WTVCFOX
Voting extended by 30 minutes at one Walker County precinct for Georgia runoff
WALKER COUNTY, Ga — Voters at one Walker County precinct will have a little more time to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff. A judge ordered the Chattanooga Valley precinct to stay open until 7:30. This comes after a technical issue delayed the start of voting by 16 minutes, according to the election commission.
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga city council debates over enforcement of short term vacation rental laws
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At Chattanooga's city council agenda meeting Tuesday, council members engaged in a heated debate with the mayor's office over enforcement of new legislation in connection to short term vacation rentals. City council says they want a track record of enforcement and the creation of an administrative...
WTVC
Update: Driver in series of crashes is identified, details on what led to the crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police have now confirmed the suspect is 29-year-old Lejuan Gibson. Police say the incident began when they...
