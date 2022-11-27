ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ BioPark announces winter hours

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, November 28, the ABQ BioPark will have new winter hours. All BioPark facilities will be closed on Mondays through February 20.

The BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden will also have new hours. The aquarium will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Botanic Garden will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and reopen for the River of Lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular business hours aside from the Monday closure will resume on December 23.

