McCarthy: Democrats could influence House speaker pick if GOP doesn't unite
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that Democrats could "end up picking" the next House speaker if his GOP colleagues fail to coalesce around him. Why it matters: Time is ticking before the Jan. 3 House speaker vote — and McCarthy is at risk of falling short of the 218 votes necessary to secure the post amid a far-right revolt.
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
Dems ditch infighting with new leader coronation
House Democrats will meet Wednesday to coronate a new leadership triumvirate — capping years of meticulous planning that united a fractious party and defied stereotypes about Democratic infighting. Why it matters: Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) reigned...
GOP congressional leaders divided on response to Trump-Fuentes dinner
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave starkly contrasting responses Tuesday to former President Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Driving the news: Although they both denounced him, McCarthy falsely claimed Trump condemned Fuentes, who often promotes racist...
Scoop: Biden administration eyes border overhaul as Title 42 ends
Top U.S. officials are considering drastic measures — including barring some asylum seekers and surging prosecutions of illegal border crossings — in preparation for an end to the pandemic-era Title 42 border policy, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Some of the ideas under serious consideration echo controversial...
Rail strike likely averted as labor bills head to Senate
A railroad worker strike likely won't happen now that Congress has stepped in. But a key sticking point in the standoff — whether the more than 100,000 freight rail workers get any paid sick leave — is still an open question. The big picture: The rail workers' battle...
Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of its presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status to hold its leadoff spot in the process. In a letter to the rulemaking...
Scoop: White House eyes McAuliffe for potential role
The White House is exploring ways to bring Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia and one of the Democratic Party's most prolific fundraisers, into the Biden administration, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: McAuliffe, a businessman before serving as Democratic National Committee chair in the...
McConnell: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be president
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday appeared to criticize former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with a white nationalist, saying that anyone who meets with antisemites or white supremacists is "highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States." Driving the news: "There is no room...
Full guest list: Colbert, others at Biden's first state dinner
Cabinet secretaries, governors, celebrities and others dot the list of more than 300 guests set to attend President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, hosted Thursday night at the White House. Among the top names: Late-night host Stephen Colbert ... actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus ......
Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia election probe, S.C. Supreme Court rules
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election results. Why it matters: Meadows, a close ally to former President Trump, could be a key...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Netanyahu says it was a "mistake" for Trump to dine with Kanye
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "mistake" for Donald Trump to meet with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, both of whom have made antisemitic remarks. Why it matters: The remarks from Netanyahu, who is highly popular among Republicans, echo...
McCarthy's math problem
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met on Tuesday with key members of his conference — including several right-wing detractors — as part of an intensifying effort to cobble together the votes he needs to become speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy is at risk of a humiliating and...
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning Dec. 9. The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. The measure now goes to Biden’s desk for his signature. “Communities will maintain access to clean drinking water. Farmers and ranchers will continue to be able to bring food to market and feed their livestock. And hundreds of thousands of Americans in a number of industries will keep their jobs,” Biden said after the vote. “I will sign the bill into law as soon as Congress sends it to my desk.”
House passes legislation to avert economically devastating rail strike
The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike that President Biden warned earlier this week could "hurt millions of other working people and families." Driving the news: The legislation now heads to the Senate, where time is ticking before Dec. 9 — the earliest date railway workers...
2 senators voted against same-sex marriage — then to protect it
Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) voted Tuesday night to protect marriage equality rights — a reversal from 26 years ago, when they voted to define marriage as between one man and one woman. Why it matters: The striking shift in Congress reflects the broader trend of...
House Democrats have access to Trump tax returns, Treasury confirms
The Treasury Department has made available six years of former President Trump's federal tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday. The big picture: House Democrats have been trying for years to obtain Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service as...
Covering the possible demise of the Iowa Democratic caucuses
Every politically active Iowan has a favorite caucus story. For many Democrats, it’s cherishing the memory of standing in Barack Obama’s corner in a crowded room on caucus night in 2008 and helping catapult the first-term U.S. senator in a trajectory that landed him in the White House as the nation’s first Black president. ...
