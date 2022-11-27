Read full article on original website
Reunion unlikely between Eagles and Super Bowl LII safety Malcolm Jenkins
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised some eyebrows earlier this week after hinting at a reunion with the team. However, on Thursday, Jenkins threw cold water on all the excitement. The 34-year-old officially retired in June, spending 2021, his final season in the league, with the New Orleans Saints,...
Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
