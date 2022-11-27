Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said.

The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals spend time in Newark, around 11:05 a.m., authorities said. He was attacked as he worked.

The fire captain was taken a hospital for treatment of an injury that was not considered life threatening. Officials have not specified the extent of his injuries.

The can thrower was arrested, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for crisis evaluation. His name and the charges against him have not yet been released.

