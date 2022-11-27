Update: We still have no clue what's going on with Sasha Banks. The maybe, maybe not WWE star's status has been up in the air since she and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" in May, and the situation has only gotten murkier as time has gone on. Meanwhile, Banks has just continued to live her life, which seems to include attending NBA games and sitting courtside. Bleacher Report captured footage from last night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, which showed Banks on camera, waving to the fans back home. Hailing from Boston, Banks was surely happy with the result of the game, which saw the Celtics win 134-121 on the back of a whopping 49 points and 11 rebounds from Celtics star Jason Tatum.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO