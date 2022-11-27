ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates

The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week

The opening five games of Kenny Pickett’s run with the Pittsburgh Steelers were ones to forget. He posted a lowly 66.8 passer rating and threw eight interceptions over these contests, including throwing a trio of interceptions in the Week 4 home defeat to the New York Jets. Since the bye week, Pickett has been more […] The post Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pete Carroll can’t get over Bobby Wagner playing anywhere but with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and Bobby Wagner went their separate ways in the offseason in order to open up some cap space. After becoming a free agent, Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Pete Carroll still can’t get over the fact that his former linebacker isn’t around anymore, despite the Seahawks currently thriving and on track for surprisingly making the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Bills promote former 1,000-yard WR to roster for Patriots showdown

The Buffalo Bills will have a little bit of help offensively on Thursday night. John Brown, who actually spent 2019 and 2020 with the team but was just signed to their practice squad recently, will be elevated to the 53-man roster for their Week 13 clash with the New England Patriots, as reported by Alaina […] The post Bills promote former 1,000-yard WR to roster for Patriots showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind

It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield could be back to 100% in Week 13. After missing last week, Leonard Fournette may be ready to return, potentially leading to Rachaad White seeing a reduced role. Leonard Fournette was held out of the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he dealt with […] The post Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns

The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was a limited participant on the day. The Eagles now have […] The post DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
