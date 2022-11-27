Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s insane workout had Trae Young struggling, unnamed NBA player throwing up
Don’t let the nice-guy persona fool you. Stephen Curry is a killer on the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors also didn’t become the GOAT shooter that he is without putting the necessary work in. Just ask his trainer, Brandon Payne. As it turns out, Curry’s workouts are...
Christian McCaffrey fantasy football owners can breathe sigh of relief after latest injury udpate
The San Francisco 49ers face a major confrontation in Week 13 when they host the high-powered Miami Dolphins, and it appears that running back Christian McCaffrey will be available. McCaffrey had been contending with a knee issues, but he was a participant in Thursday’s practice session despite rainy conditions. This...
3 bold predictions for Deshaun Watson in Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
The Cleveland Browns and their fans have had Week 13 circled on their calendars for quite some time, and it is officially here. Deshaun Watson is in line to officially make his debut with the Browns in Week 13 against his former team in the Houston Texans. This will mark Watson’s first NFL game played in nearly two years.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week
The opening five games of Kenny Pickett’s run with the Pittsburgh Steelers were ones to forget. He posted a lowly 66.8 passer rating and threw eight interceptions over these contests, including throwing a trio of interceptions in the Week 4 home defeat to the New York Jets. Since the bye week, Pickett has been more […] The post Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets real on where Kenny Pickett has improved the most since the bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Arik Armstead update that should instill fear in Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The already dominant San Francisco 49ers defense may be getting back a crucial piece in Week 13. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead seems ready to make his long-awaited return to the field. While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Arik Armstead broke the news that he plans to play on Sunday. Expectations...
Pete Carroll can’t get over Bobby Wagner playing anywhere but with Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks and Bobby Wagner went their separate ways in the offseason in order to open up some cap space. After becoming a free agent, Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Pete Carroll still can’t get over the fact that his former linebacker isn’t around anymore, despite the Seahawks currently thriving and on track for surprisingly making the playoffs.
Bills promote former 1,000-yard WR to roster for Patriots showdown
The Buffalo Bills will have a little bit of help offensively on Thursday night. John Brown, who actually spent 2019 and 2020 with the team but was just signed to their practice squad recently, will be elevated to the 53-man roster for their Week 13 clash with the New England Patriots, as reported by Alaina […] The post Bills promote former 1,000-yard WR to roster for Patriots showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike White’s wife had hilarious reaction to Jets QB’s dominant start vs. Bears
New York Jets fans were chanting Mike White’s name during his dominant performance against the Chicago Bears last week at MetLife Stadium. But when he came home after the game, his wife seemed shocked to see a star walk through the door. “Who ARE you?!”. Well, he’s Mike White....
Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind
It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield could be back to 100% in Week 13. After missing last week, Leonard Fournette may be ready to return, potentially leading to Rachaad White seeing a reduced role. Leonard Fournette was held out of the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he dealt with […] The post Leonard Fournette update will leave Rachaad White fantasy owners in a bind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns
The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was a limited participant on the day. The Eagles now have […] The post DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Titans
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, all eyes will be on this matchup of two of the NFL’s top teams. Ahead of this Eagles-Titans matchup, we will be giving our Eagles Week 13 predictions. Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles currently...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0