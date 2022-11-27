Colorado’s flu and COVID hospitalizations still rising, while RSV continues to put “extreme stress” on medical system￼

Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
that's what happens when you diaper up faces and lock people up in their sanitized homes for years. overreaction to COVID literally hurt a million times more than it helped.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Colorado national park now requires masks because of rising COVID
COVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. In fact, if you visit Great Sand Dunes National Park, masks are required in all buildings at the park due to increased COVID transmission rates in Alamosa County.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
cpr.org
Kaiser Permanente to offer abortion services in response to long Planned Parenthood wait times
Kaiser Permanente in Colorado is now offering expanded abortion services to its patients in response to long wait times at abortion clinics. In a statement, the healthcare provider said that in the past, patients were referred to external partners, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, for care. But when neighboring states passed restrictive abortion laws after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the wait times at those clinics have become longer, limiting options and creating complications for patients.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals. (source)
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park
"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow
Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the amount of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
