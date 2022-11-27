Read full article on original website
E-Man
3d ago
Simple amazing the democrat FBI raided Epstein’s island and took all the video tapes and they have all the plane records on who went to the illegal and the judge has the names of people that Maxwell spit out and still only one person arrested. Simply amazing especially with all the evidence this democrat FBI has.
Reply(38)
57
judy van coevering
3d ago
where are those 2 brothers who were so vocal in the media before her trial???? they have money.... they should be willing to throw a million toward an appeal right???
Reply
12
regina h
3d ago
Crazy thing is the FBI knew about Epstein years before he got arrested and did nothing. Epstein payed the FBI for their silence.
Reply(2)
21
Related
Names of eight Jeffery Epstein associates to be revealed following court order
Names of multiple "John Does" who have kept their identities under wraps in the aftermath of the court battle between an accuser of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were ordered unsealed by a judge Friday.
Popculture
Todd Chrisley's Ex-Daughter-in-Law Alleges Convicted Reality Star Asked Her to Lie Under Oath
Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined prison time of 19 years after being convicted on multiple counts of tax evasion, fraudulent loans, and wire fraud. The schemes took place over a decade, and tallied up to more than $30 million. When they begin serving their time is unknown, but their ex-daughter-in-law is breaking her silence in Todd's alleged plot to have her lie under oath during her testimony. Alexus, known as Lexie, 31, spoke with Daily Mail about the ordeal. She says she was under intense pressure from Todd in an attempt to see if she had snitched on him, then pushed her to lie for him when she refused to say. She was previously married to his son, Kyle, whom he has been estranged from multiple times.
Leon Black accused of raping woman at Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Former financier and Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black has been accused of raping a woman at Epstein's mansion back in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5
A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
Bombshell Settlement: Kanye West Allegedly Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler & Nazis
Kanye West allegedly paid off a former employee who claimed he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in business meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer alleged they witnessed more than one incident of West expressing admiration for the German dictator, which the embattled Yeezy designer denied. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Oddee
Canadian Judge Cancels Marriage Annulment After Finding the Ex-Wife Was an ‘Imposter’
Honestly, we’re surprised he managed to get the marriage annulled in the first place. Getting a divorce is an ugly business. But it gets even uglier when one of the partners has no idea it’s happening — because an imposter has taken their place. That was the...
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity's Boy George harassed in jail while serving sentence for false-imprisonment of male escort
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned to our screens over the weekend with contestants back in Australia for the first time in three years. The celebs were flown down under to enter the jungle for three weeks of gruelling tasks and tribulations. This series features familiar faces like ex-rugby star turned royal in law Mike Tindall, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who shocked viewers with her dramatic departure from the show on Monday night.
Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support
Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support. According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge...
Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
Submarine spy couple receives harsher prison sentences after judge rejected plea deals
In another twist in the espionage case, the wife of a former Navy nuclear engineer who acted as a lookout for her husband as he passed military secrets to someone he believed to be an agent of another country received a harsher sentence than her husband. Diana Toebbe, a former...
In a lawsuit between Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, judge unseals names of anonymous 'John Does'
One person who the judge said was a subject of "intense media speculation" will be allowed to keep their identity anonymous as they prepare an appeal.
Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’
The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to...
Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III, did not oblige. "Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies, on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail. Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London,...
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues For Child Support Increase, Accuses Rapper Of Not Being Around For Their 9-Year-Old
Rapper Future’s ex Brittni Mealy has dragged him back to court over child support for their 9-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Brittni Mealy sued Future for an increase in child support and demanded he be found in contempt. Article continues below advertisement. In her petition,...
Comments / 135