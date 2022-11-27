ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

‘Bows basketball falls to Texas A&M Commerce in controversial finish

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy. The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023

Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
ecowatch.com

PFAS Firefighting Foam Spills at Notorious Red Hill Naval Facility in Hawaii

Hawaiian state and U.S. Naval officials confirmed Tuesday that firefighting foam containing “forever chemicals” leaked at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Honolulu, requiring cleanup efforts and increased monitoring of soil and water. Commonly called forever chemicals because they persist in the human body and environment...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
nahokunews.com

Chick-fil-A lands in Oahu

After the many years of waiting and the many delays, Oahu welcomed its first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Ala Moana Shopping Makai Market Food Court October 20. While nearly 800 people applied for a job opening, only 90 were accepted. Some of the 90 people that were accepted were students of Moanalua High School.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

