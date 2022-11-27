Read full article on original website
‘Bows basketball falls to Texas A&M Commerce in controversial finish
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night in a game that ended in controversy. The Rainbow Warriors, who struggled offensively trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but made a comeback late where after a Noel Coleman three pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining, UH […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.
Kahuku reigns supreme in final 2022 Cover2 rankings
Kahuku is the unanimous No. 1 in the final Cover2 rankings of 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championships triathlon is slated to be a smaller event on Hawaii Island starting next year. Officials announced Wednesday that the next VinFast Ironman World Championships will have duel hosts. That means that on Oct. 14, 2023, the women’s race will return to Kona.
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to...
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
As of Wednesday night, officials said lava is about 3 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Hawaii." Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023
Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
Latest on Mauna Loa lava flow
Hawaii Volcano Observatory provides latest details on Mauna Loa lava flow
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
ecowatch.com
PFAS Firefighting Foam Spills at Notorious Red Hill Naval Facility in Hawaii
Hawaiian state and U.S. Naval officials confirmed Tuesday that firefighting foam containing “forever chemicals” leaked at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Honolulu, requiring cleanup efforts and increased monitoring of soil and water. Commonly called forever chemicals because they persist in the human body and environment...
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to park or walk along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency order to ban parking and walking on the highway. Spectators...
BWS wants weekly testing after foam spill at Red Hill
The Hawai'i Department of Health announced today that it is investigating the spillage of approximately 1,100 gallons of a fire suppressant material, aqueous film forming foam.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season. The Volcano Village Lodge sits about a mile away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Back in 2018 and again in 2020,...
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
nahokunews.com
Chick-fil-A lands in Oahu
After the many years of waiting and the many delays, Oahu welcomed its first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Ala Moana Shopping Makai Market Food Court October 20. While nearly 800 people applied for a job opening, only 90 were accepted. Some of the 90 people that were accepted were students of Moanalua High School.
