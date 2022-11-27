ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AP — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.

Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Jacksonville players spilled onto the field — at least one jumped into the stands — to celebrate.

No one saw this ending coming. The teams combined to score 16 points in the final two-plus minutes, and it would have been 18 if Tucker had a little more leg.

After Lawrence led the Jaguars (4-7) to the go-ahead TD and conversion, Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave the Ravens (7-4) the ball near midfield — and not far from Tucker's range.

Lamar Jackson found Josh Oliver in the flat for a 12-yard gain that set up Tucker's try. Jackson and Oliver connected earlier for a 12-yard score in the waning minutes, and a 2-point conversion put Baltimore up 27-20.

But Lawrence answered big time. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Jones finished with 11 catches for 145 yards. Marvin Jones' TD catch was upheld after a replay review, which showed the receiver barely got part of his shin down in the end zone.

Oliver, a third-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2019, finished with four catches for 76 yards and one of the game's biggest plays against the team that gave up on him after two injury-filled seasons.

Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards. He also ran 14 times for 89 yards.

The Ravens trailed 10-9 at the half but dominated the third quarter to take control. Baltimore held the Jags to 21 yards and one first down in the third and forced a fumble late in the quarter. Tyus Bowser knocked the ball out of Lawrence's hands during a sack, a turnover that set up Gus Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run.

But Lawrence and the Jaguars answered with a 14-play scoring drive, which ended with Lawrence's 1-yard toss to Jamal Agnew. Edwards fumbled on the next play, allowing Jacksonville to kick a short field goal and take the lead.

KEY INJURIES

The Jaguars played more than half the game without running back Travis Etienne, who injured his right foot in the second quarter. After making a trip to the locker room, Etienne returned to the field and watch the rest of the game from the sideline while still in uniform.

MAYOR'S MOMENT

The Jaguars recognized Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell near the end of the first quarter, a somewhat odd welcome-back moment considering Campbell spent just three years (2017-19) in Jacksonville.

Campbell, however, was a popular player and earned the nickname "The Mayor of Sacksonville" while leading the Jags to the AFC title game during the 2017 season. He also was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year about a month before he was traded to Baltimore in 2020.

The Jags played highlights of the Jacksonville-Baltimore series, a montage that included Campbell. Afterward, cameras showed the 36-year-old on the visiting sideline waiving to the crowd.

UP NEXT

The Ravens host Denver next Sunday.

The Jaguars are at Detroit next Sunday, beginning a stretch in which they play four of five on the road.

