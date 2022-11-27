Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA Class 2A semifinal preview: Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse
Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) How they got here: WPIAL champion Steel Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, to win the District 7 title. City League champion Westinghouse rolled past District 10 champion Farrell, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Winner plays: Winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (11-3) and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball
The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis takes home national High School Heisman honors
In 1994, the Heisman High School Scholarship was created to extend the Heisman Trophy’s prestige from college football to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors. Now, Westmoreland County is home to one of the winners. Belle Vernon senior Viva Kreis is the female recipient of the 2022...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat
Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Time to play The Birdie’s favorite game show: Leopardy!
This … is … Leopardy. The Birdie is a gameshow host this week as he preps for Belle Vernon’s first PIAA playoff game in 27 years. He wants to test your Leopards knowledge on the eve of their matchup with Martinsburg Central on Friday night in Ebensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NCAA women's volleyball tournament has plenty of WPIAL connections
Taylor Cigna has been here before. Sophia Spiridonakos thought this day never would come. Cigna (Oakland Catholic) and Spiridonakos (Ambridge) will be leading their teams into the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend, and they will be among a number of western Pennsylvania connections to the tourney. Cigna, a junior libero...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Valley girls basketball team will measure success by progress
Aelan Wyley has plans to be an architect someday. For now, she’d like to win more basketball games. With the start of the girls regular season approaching, the Valley senior guard good-naturedly laughed off the Vikings’ inability to score points and post victories, acknowledging it’s been much longer since the program has tasted much success.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne beats UC Santa Barbara for 6th win, matching victory total from last season
Duquesne hit a milestone Tuesday night, and Keith Dambrot had no intention of popping champagne, blowing trumpets or even talking about it. But a reporter reminded the Duquesne coach of the obvious truth after his team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 72-61, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The victory was Duquesne’s sixth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council
On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship holds annual student summit
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship held its Sixth Annual Entrepreneurial Summit on Nov. 11 with the theme “Social Entrepreneur.”. Twelve seventh and eighth grade student businesses from five schools throughout the Pittsburgh region participated in the event at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Homestead. The purpose of the event was to showcase innovative student-led and designed business ideas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Christmas concert, bus trip planned
The Mon Yough Chorale will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak. Admission is free, but the chorale is accepting a goodwill offering. A cookie reception will follow the concert. Bus trip to Washington, D.C. The Greensburg...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills
Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Holiday events, glass recycling, food collection, more
Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com. Items must be submitted two weeks in advance to make the publishing deadline for the Star. The following is a list of holiday-related events happening in the Star’s coverage area. • Franklin Regional Senior High School Choir and Orchestra holiday concert,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Christmas tree lighting ceremony, dinner set in New Kensington. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary
Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Monroeville woman
One of two men found guilty of first-degree murder after they killed a Monroeville woman and stole her car more than three years ago was sentenced on Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Ramonta Yancey, 29, of Pittsburgh was also ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas...
Comments / 0