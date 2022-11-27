Read full article on original website
‘Strange World’ Isn’t the Sci-Fi Animated Action Movie Families Want
Strange World’s opening weekend box office numbers seemed like a shock to many. The idea that an animated Disney film could open this low, failing to clear the $20 million threshold over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend frame when so many other titles from the studio had thrived over this time period, must’ve seemed like a bolt out of the blue. But for others, Strange World’s box office woes were a bizarre echo of the box office struggles of older Walt Disney Animation Studios movies, namely other action-oriented sci-fi tales like Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. The financial anguish of these movies and other similar projects at other animation houses begs the question: why? Why is this specific subgenre of sci-fi animation such a turn-off for family moviegoers?
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster Goes Primal for New Trilogy
CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
'Andor' Is the Most Exciting That Star Wars Has Been in Years
It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.
New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Footage Shows Grogu Flexing His Force Skills
Now that audiences know to expect the return of Disney+'s original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian this March, the anticipation and excitement can begin to properly build. As part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand via video to share a brand-new look at the upcoming season, which features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) himself, as well as his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu, who has some new skills to show off.
Dominique Thorne Dishes on Her Solo Series 'Ironheart'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.
From Danny Elfman to Hans Zimmer: Disney's 10 Best Composers and Lyricists Who Touched Our Hearts With Music
Music has long been one of the key components of any movie experience. It has the power to enhance the emotional weight of a scene beyond what the actors and effects artists can do on their own. In the case of musicals, catchy songs also serve as their lifeblood that can make or break the experience.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ International Trailers Reveal Better Mario Voices Than Chris Pratt
Yesterday, Nintendo released the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, revealing how Mario will go from Brooklyn plumber to Mushroom Kingdom hero. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, including the presence of the extended Kong family, the Rainbow Road, and a warrior version of Princess Peach. However, as much as fans are excited about Super Mario’s theatrical adventure, some of us are still unconvinced that Chris Pratt is the right person to voice the titular character. Fortunately, many dubbing options are available worldwide for those who speak more than one language.
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More to Cast
Who remembers the Beast Wars Transformers cartoon in the 90s? If you do, then you were probably over the moon to learn that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and that it would be the first in an already-planned trilogy. Now, you'll be excited to learn that even more cast members have been added to the new movie.
New 'A Man Called Otto' Trailer Shows Tom Hanks As the World's Grumpiest Neighbor
Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks' newest film project. The new trailer gives us a closer look at the eponymous and grumpy Otto before the film's release on January 13, 2023. The new film is based on the # 1...
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
'The Rings of Power': Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, & Owain Arthur on Elf Wigs, Mithril, and Season 2
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when the Dark Lord Sauron, believed by all to have been defeated, is quietly planning his comeback. Following an ensemble cast of characters consisting of both familiar faces (like Galadriel and Elrond) as well as newcomers (the Harfoots, the Stranger, and Halbrand, to name a few), the first season, which consists of a total of eight episodes, has clearly only told the beginnings of the planned story.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Sets March Release Date
With the first season of Andor now concluded, fans are likely asking themselves when the next time Star Wars will be gracing their screens. While animated series The Bad Batch is technically the next to come out, hitting Disney+ on January 4, the next live-action project to be released will be the first Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Until now, all fans had to go on was the vague notion that the series would release in 2023, but at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience, series producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and series star Pedro Pascal were on hand to announce that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023.
‘Violent Night’s Co-Writers Reveal Origins of New Christmas Movie
The David Harbour-starring holiday movie Violent Night is certainly a new offering to watch out for. The action-comedy Christmas film, directed by Tommy Wirkola, sees Santa taking on an elite team of mercenaries, who breaks into the home of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve. As fun as the premise sounds, the R-rated movie takes ‘violent’ in its name very seriously and makes a point that “this Nick is no saint.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller talk about how they conceived that idea while Harbour explains the theme of the movie.
