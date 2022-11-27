Read full article on original website
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
'The White Lotus': Why Portia Told Albie to “Have a Nice Life," According to Haley Lu Richardson
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore.”]If Albie (Adam DiMarco) really is the nice guy he seems to be, he’s had a rough run in the romance department on The White Lotus Season 2 thus far. Initially, the spark...
