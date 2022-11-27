Read full article on original website
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Footage Shows Grogu Flexing His Force Skills
Now that audiences know to expect the return of Disney+'s original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian this March, the anticipation and excitement can begin to properly build. As part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand via video to share a brand-new look at the upcoming season, which features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) himself, as well as his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu, who has some new skills to show off.
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Takes Viewers Behind Royal Closed Doors
Netflix has released an emotionally-charged first look at the upcoming documentary series focussed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The initial teaser shows Windsor and Markle sharing personal photographs, which show her crying, and another scene which depicts Markle wiping away her tears.
'Star Trek Prodigy' Shows the Voyager Crew Couldn’t Escape a Tragic Fate
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episodes 11-15 The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy develops a new subplot on the show -- Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway’s (Kate Mulgrew) search for Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). While Hologram Janeway mentors the crew of the Protostar, the youthful protagonists are unaware that their mission to join Starfleet is hindering the real Janeway’s hunt for her friend. If we were imagining the crew of the USS Voyager living in the lap of luxury after their exploits in the Delta Quadrant, Star Trek: Prodigy is here to tell us that they are certainly not. And this tracks with how most Star Trek protagonists’ lives have panned out for the worse. After the series finales of our favorite shows, these heroes did not get the happily-ever-afters they fought and sacrificed for. Instead, they end up facing more personal loss, bureaucracy, and disillusionment. All this while, the majority of the Voyager crew’s bleak futures had not been explored. Now that Star Trek: Prodigy is setting the record straight, we almost wish they hadn’t.
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
First 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Images Tease Love Triangles & Reunions
The wait is officially over, Ginny & Georgia is back! It has been over a year since the coming-of-age drama that explores a chaotic mother-daughter relationship was renewed for a second season. The lull that followed had fans a bit concerned over the fate of the show, but finally, there's some good news. Today, Netflix announced that the series will return to its platform on January 5. The streamer has also rewarded our patience by releasing a generous amount of first-look photos at the upcoming second season offering clues at what's coming following that cliffhanger ending that closed off the inaugural season.
From 'Breaking Bad' to 'Friends': The 10 Best TV Show Finales Ever, According to IMDb
When a TV show ends, it tends to be a huge event. It's the conclusion of stories of sprawling character arcs and complex storylines, usually spanning years. From Friendsto Better Call Saul, there is a good variety of shows with outstanding finales that bring their stories to a resounding close. Of course, fans have been sure to head to IMDb to show their love for these endings, leading some to be among the highest-rated episodes on the platform.
Which 'Lord of the Rings' Characters Could Appear in ‘Rings of Power’ Season 2?
Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series brought the audience back to Middle-earth in an eight-episode adventure following the events leading up to the battle against Sauron (Charlie Vickers). With the show renewed for season 2, fans are already anticipating more of the show. Despite the time gap between the stories, the series has already introduced many characters from Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Sauron, and (probably) Gandalf (Daniel Weyman). The long lives of elves and other beings in Middle-earth allow for character overlap even with the different settings. But they have not used all the possible characters yet. In fact, the list is still long. Amazon has the rights to any character that appears in the Lord of the Rings or Hobbit books, including in the appendices. And so many characters fit that description. Rings of Power has only scratched the surface in Season 1.
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Sets March Release Date
With the first season of Andor now concluded, fans are likely asking themselves when the next time Star Wars will be gracing their screens. While animated series The Bad Batch is technically the next to come out, hitting Disney+ on January 4, the next live-action project to be released will be the first Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Until now, all fans had to go on was the vague notion that the series would release in 2023, but at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience, series producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and series star Pedro Pascal were on hand to announce that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023.
We Want To Know What Your Favorite 2022 TV Show Was
House of the Dragon really managed to pull us all back in.
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster Goes Primal for New Trilogy
CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Poster Shows the Sun Setting on Star-Lord and Co.
Following the unveiling of the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Disney were quick to show fans the first official poster for what will be James Gunn's third and final entry to his epic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
Ruben Fleischer to Direct 'Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal' Film Adaptation
Iconoclastic comic author, Garth Ennis, the man behind the comic book The Boys from which the hit Prime Video superhero parody series of the same name is adapted is having another of his works receive an on-screen treatment. 'Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal,' Ennis' graphic novel that follows the adventures of its titular treasure hunter is being adapted into a feature film. According to Deadline, development on the project is advancing fast with some powerhouse names tapped for key behind-the-scene roles, including Ruben Fleischer of the Zombieland films who will be steering the project as the director and producer.
Dominique Thorne Dishes on Her Solo Series 'Ironheart'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.
Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy Move to Amazon as Netflix Deal Comes to an End
It has been an amazing time to be a horror fan. Over the last decade, there have been so many new amazing films and shows that have terrorized audiences across the globe. At the center of most horror fans’ nightmares has been Mike Flanagan. Now, the brilliant genre filmmaker, along with his partner Trevor Macy, has signed a new exclusive deal under their Intrepid Pictures label with Amazon Studios.
From Danny Elfman to Hans Zimmer: Disney's 10 Best Composers and Lyricists Who Touched Our Hearts With Music
Music has long been one of the key components of any movie experience. It has the power to enhance the emotional weight of a scene beyond what the actors and effects artists can do on their own. In the case of musicals, catchy songs also serve as their lifeblood that can make or break the experience.
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
