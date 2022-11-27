Read full article on original website
A fight over how to enforce immigration laws reaches the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a long-running dispute over how to enforce this nation's immigration laws. The Biden administration wants to set guidelines around who can be arrested and deported by immigration authorities. But a group of states, including Texas, argue that those guidelines could prevent authorities from doing their jobs. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
The House has voted to avert a rail strike. Now the bill heads to the Senate
The House has passed a resolution 290-137 that would force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal. President Biden has been leading the effort to head off a strike that could upend transportation of goods...
Congress votes in favor of a measure that forces rail unions to accept a contract
With a railway worker strike threatening, the House made an unusual move today. Lawmakers voted in favor of a measure that forces railroad union workers to accept a contract negotiated back in September. They also passed a separate measure to provide seven days paid sick leave. Both measures now go to the Senate. And all this comes after President Biden called on Congress to intervene to prevent a strike in December.
Lawmakers in Congress take on same-sex marriage and a potential rail strike
Lawmakers in Congress have a busy week. The Senate passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage rights, while the House is preparing to block an impending railroad strike. Congress is deep into its lame-duck session, a chance for lawmakers to finish business from earlier in the year. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Covering the possible demise of the Iowa Democratic caucuses
Every politically active Iowan has a favorite caucus story. For many Democrats, it’s cherishing the memory of standing in Barack Obama’s corner in a crowded room on caucus night in 2008 and helping catapult the first-term U.S. senator in a trajectory that landed him in the White House as the nation’s first Black president. ...
Ooh la la! Biden's first state dinner brings out glamour and guests galore
After a pandemic pause, the White House hosts a formal gala honoring France.
Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor.
A civil resistance expert on the protests in China and Iran
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran.
News brief: West vs. Russia oil profits, FTX founder speaks, Macron state dinner
The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine. Russia's economy depends on selling oil. Next week, Europe plans to stop buying it for the most part. Europe also has a plan that would make it harder for Russians to sell it to anybody else. Therein lies the rub because Russian oil is part of the global supply. So how can the world block it without a massive rise in prices?
Nevada wants to hold its primaries first in 2024
Audio will be available later today. Presidential hopefuls have long faced their first tests with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. But Democrats are shaking up the calendar with states like Nevada angling to go first.
Brigitte Macron Is Elegant In Long White Gown For State Dinner With Joe Biden: Photos
President Joe Biden, 80, hosted the first state dinner of his presidency on Dec. 1, and former French educator Brigitte Macron, 69, stunned in a long-sleeve white dress that featured silver embellishments around the neck and waist. The 69-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in an elegant updo, and accessorized with diamond earrings. She also carried a silver clutch and rocked her wedding ring and a silver watch for her other jewelry pieces. First Lady Jill Biden, 71, also shined in a black long-sleeve gown that featured geometric cutouts. Their husbands, on the other hand, opted for classic black tuxedos with pins on their lapels of their respective countries.
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning Dec. 9. The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. The measure now goes to Biden’s desk for his signature. “Communities will maintain access to clean drinking water. Farmers and ranchers will continue to be able to bring food to market and feed their livestock. And hundreds of thousands of Americans in a number of industries will keep their jobs,” Biden said after the vote. “I will sign the bill into law as soon as Congress sends it to my desk.”
News brief: Oath Keeper verdict, NATO supports Ukraine, congressional action
Prosecutors get rare seditious conspiracy conviction in Jan. 6 case. NATO foreign ministers meet on Ukraine. Republicans join Democrats on same-sex marriage bill; will they do the same on rail strike?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Members of the Oath Keepers took a vow to uphold the Constitution, and that is...
Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China. The new ambassador to Russia had a confirmation hearing, and Russia canceled arms control talks. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with NATO partners today to keep a united front...
Appeals court halts the Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents a...
ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants
NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public. The personal information of thousands of asylum-seekers was mistakenly revealed to the public this week during a routine update of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement website. Sensitive personal information of immigrants is supposed to be kept private to protect them from the violence and repression they're fleeing from. An investigation is underway. But for more on what this means, we're joined by Hamed Aleaziz, immigration policy reporter with the LA Times. So what happened here? I mean, how did all this information, personal information, end up on the ICE website?
The Fed continues raising interest rates to fight inflation
The nation's top fighter of inflation offered a progress report on that campaign today. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank may opt for a smaller jump in interest rates next month. That news sent the stock market soaring. Powell cautioned, however, there's still a long way to go to bring prices under control.
Tax credits for electric vehicles create confusion and some frantic lobbying
Lawmakers in Congress passed big incentives for electric vehicles this year, but only for cars that are assembled in the U.S. — which is upsetting foreign carmakers. We have a story on the complexities of facing climate change. The United States is trying to do that in a big way. It's trying to encourage the already growing market for electric cars. They move cleanly, assuming they get a battery charge from a clean power source. And this summer, Congress put money on the line. A law extends tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles and also tax credits that encourage building more vehicles in the United States. Turns out it's hard to do both of those things at once, which is why automakers and others are lobbying for change. NPR's Camila Domonoske is here to bring us up to speed. Good morning.
Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's not just about Ye
An old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly spouted antisemitic tropes. Former president Donald Trump dined recently with an outspoken Holocaust denier. Beyond these headlines, there's also been a steady rise in the number of hateful incidents directed at Jewish people over the past several years.
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
