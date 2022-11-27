ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Germany Fans in Total Shock After Missing 2nd Straight World Cup Knockout Stage

Germany didn't control its own destiny heading into the final round of games in Group E play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and it cost the four-time champions. While the Germans upheld their end of the bargain, beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the group's other game meant the Samurai Blue clinched the top spot in the group with six points and the Spaniards moved on because of superior goal differential over Germany.
Bleacher Report

Thomas Müller Calls Germany's 2022 World Cup Exit 'an Absolute Catastrophe'

Longtime German men's national team forward Thomas Müller didn't mince words about the team's failure to advance to the group stage of the World Cup for a second straight tournament after winning the title in 2014. "It's an absolute catastrophe," he told reporters. "It is unbelievably bitter for us...
Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage: 2nd-Round Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions

The United States men's national team is one of 16 soccer squads that will begin the second stage of the quest for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The Americans are the only North American nation to make it to the knockout round in a tournament that is typically dominated by European and South American teams.
Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Scores: Thursday's Results and Round of 16 Schedule

Another day of chaotic finishes captured our attention at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Germany was eliminated at the group stage for the second straight tournament despite beating Costa Rica 4-2. Germany needed help from the other game in Group E, which Japan won 2-1 over...
Bleacher Report

Tata Martino Resigns as Mexico Manager After 2022 World Cup Elimination

Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced his resignation as manager of the Mexico men's national team shortly after his team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. "I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have," Martino told reporters. "As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness. I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.
Bleacher Report

Cameroon vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Brazil can cruise into the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a full complement of nine points from the group stage with a win over Cameroon on Friday. The Seleção fended off challenges from Switzerland and Serbia to come away from the first two Group G games with six points.
