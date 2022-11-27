The end of November is a before-and-after moment for holiday shopping. If you started early — or even on time — you still have nearly all of December to wrap things up. But if you’re just getting to it with only 18 days until Hanukkah and 25 days until Christmas, you’ve put yourself at a disadvantage. Procrastination makes it harder to save money and easier to spend more than you would have had you not dragged your feet through the fall.

1 DAY AGO