Read full article on original website
Related
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Take a Break from the Holiday Rush with These Seasonal Favorites.
Holiday StressPhoto by(via wellness magazine) The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.
Crafting with the Katies: Making a Finger Crochet Blanket
As we head into the colder months, curling up with a cozy blanket is our favorite thing to do! Today, we’re showing you how to crochet your own blanket — no tools necessary!. For this project, you’ll need:. 6 skeins of Bernat Alize Blanket EZ yarn. Scissors.
Wash and Go: Woman Furious After Potential Buyer of Washer/Dryer Washed Clothes and Ran
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Times are hard nowadays, and many people are resorting to selling their used items online via Craigslist, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. I've even sold items just hoarding in my garage, and luckily, things ran smoothly. However, this wasn't the case for a family friend recently.
WILX-TV
Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear
(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?. Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland. The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with...
The Best Etsy Gifts For Plant Lovers
Be it handmade planters or flower-themed wall art, this online gem is filled with presents that green thumbs will love.
WILX-TV
Tips to stay safe while decorating for the holidays
(CNN) – Holiday preparations are underway and decorations are going up – but don’t let them take you down. Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but this year don’t let a trip to the emergency room be part of it. Dr. Jason...
NASDAQ
The Holiday Spending Guide for the Procrastinator
The end of November is a before-and-after moment for holiday shopping. If you started early — or even on time — you still have nearly all of December to wrap things up. But if you’re just getting to it with only 18 days until Hanukkah and 25 days until Christmas, you’ve put yourself at a disadvantage. Procrastination makes it harder to save money and easier to spend more than you would have had you not dragged your feet through the fall.
disneyfoodblog.com
Shipping Deadlines: WHEN You NEED to Order Gifts to Get Them By Christmas
If you’re doing some holiday shopping this year, then now is the time!. We saw a bunch of deals over the Thanksgiving weekend, and now we’re into prime shopping season as stores are stocked up with toys, home goods, and all kinds of gifts. But if you’re ordering online, there are some big deadlines you should know about!
Comments / 0