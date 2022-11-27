ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

Williams getting a kick out of her senior year

Never in her imagination did Evan Williams think she would get such a kick out of her senior year of high school. First, she was asked to tryout as the placekicker for the Ironton Fighting Tigers football team. After diligent practicing, she won the job and became the first female...
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy