Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters
Trump has said "over and over ... that he will pardon January 6 defendants when he becomes president again," the U.S. representative tweeted.
Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” during a speech on Monday and in response, his supporters cheered. During a rally in Ohio, Trump recalled dismissing MS-13 gang members as “animals” during his presidency. Then, he said the same insult applied to the House speaker.
Mitt Romney Brutally Assesses How Low Donald Trump Will Go
The Utah senator responded to the former president's meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Losing Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that he didn’t need to visit the state because Michels was going to win. Trump held a rally for Michels the weekend before...
'Oh Wow!' Stephen Colbert Spots Most Awkward Moment Of Trump's Fox News Coverage
The ex-president probably didn't appreciate this one.
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
White Nationalist Fuentes Contradicts Trump Dinner Claim
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.
Stephen Colbert Spots Massive Self-Own In Trump's Kanye-Fuentes Excuse
"The Late Show" host wasn't sure Trump's defense was what he thought it was.
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
According to the political website FiveThirtyEight, “the vast majority of election-denying candidates who lost their races have conceded.” They no more deserve applause than would arsonists who, at the last minute, decide to fight the fire that they had set. But unlike these candidates, Kari Lake, the two-fisted,...
New Book Details Queen Elizabeth's Humorous Reaction After Meeting Donald Trump
Among the many books set to be published following Queen Elizabeth II's death, one of the most anticipated is Gyles Brandreth's "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait." Brandreth is a British writer, actor, and former MP, via his website, who is a regular face on British television and is known for his close relationship with the royal family thanks to his friendship with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, via Evening Standard.
MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
Donald Trump Doubles Down on Kari Lake 'Fraudulent' Arizona Election Claims
The former president claims that mechanics sent in to fix issues with Maricopa County's voting machines on November 8 "made them worse."
Trump's Huge Miscalculation Could Make His Legal Trouble Worse: Kirschner
"He's trying to corruptly interfere in the administration of justice and obstructing justice is a 20-year federal felony," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Jimmy Kimmel returned from Thanksgiving break on Monday and could not wait to start talking about what he described as a “meeting of the mindless at Mar-a-Lago” between Donald Trump, Kanye West and “white supremacist slash Holocaust denier” Nick Fuentes. “And you know this one was...
Anti-Defamation League CEO Makes Blistering Tweak To Trump's Campaign Slogan
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt said Trump is "running the most unapologetic white nationalist campaign that we’ve ever seen."
Jimmy Kimmel Turns The National Christmas Tree Lighting Into A Trump Burn
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host let the event branch out into a zinger aimed at the former president.
Critics Think Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Question About COVID Stinks
"Science is not something conservatives excel at," one Twitter user snarked at the far-right lawmaker.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0