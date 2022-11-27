ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on super-sub Niclas Fullkrug

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stIlf_0jPGijYK00

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany’s World Cup hopes alive.

A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick’s side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium – where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring – was a good response.

Only Costa Rica’s late win over Japan earlier in the day gives Germany any chance, but they will have to beat the Central Americans and hope the result in the other game goes their way if they are to avoid group-stage elimination for the second time in succession.

Werder Bremen forward Fullkrug, 29, only made his senior international debut in the week before the World Cup, scoring in a friendly win over Oman.

He became Germany’s oldest outfield debutant in 20 years and Flick was delighted with his contribution against Spain.

“We are very happy that he showed us his determination and how to score goals,” he said. “He gives lots to the team, not only goals, but is also a very good boy, he has his heart in the right place and we are very happy to have him.”

Flick refused to rule out starting Fullkrug in the game against Costa Rica as he aims for the victory that will give Germany hope of getting through.

“We knew what it was all about and what was at stake,” he added.

“Things start to develop when you start to win, so maybe this will give us a boost to have the self-confidence to strike goals.

“We know that this was just the first step and in the next match against Costa Rica we want to create the conditions so we can go through to the round of 16.

“What is important to me is the mentality is there, they showed what they can do on the pitch.”

Luis Enrique turned to Morata early in the second half and he broke the deadlock with a deft finish from Jordi Alba’s low cross just eight minutes later.

“I think we weren’t as fresh and accurate,” Enrique conceded after the game.

“We didn’t play with that much fluidity but then we scored a goal with a great finish from Morata. They had to win and it was a very open match in both boxes and we weren’t as accurate as we needed to be.

“We had to play with more composure. If we start playing different styles the transitions become harder.

“It is a pity, the result, but we have to be happy because we are leaders in this group of death. When the draw came out everyone was surprised by the challenging teams in the same result.”

Asked about Morata’s goal – his second in two games off the bench – Enrique added: “The trouble for me is who is going to be fielded.

“Alvaro is in great form, he had a couple of physical issues, that is why he had to wait to come on in the second half, but he is very fit and you can see the way he finished that chance.”

Related
newschain

Germany knocked out of World Cup despite victory over Costa Rica

Germany crashed out of the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica. Following a shock defeat to Japan and a scrappy draw against Spain, the four-time world champions knew only victory at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday night – and failure by Japan to beat Spain in Group E’s other fixture – would keep their dreams alive.
newschain

Japan come from behind to beat Spain and ensure World Cup progress

Japan produced a stunning comeback to beat Spain 2-1 and secure top spot in World Cup Group E. Spain had looked in total control at half-time after taking the lead through Alvaro Morata’s early header. Japan, though, turned things around in the space of five minutes at the start...
newschain

Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium boss following World Cup exit

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez fought back the tears as he confirmed his side’s 0-0 draw with Croatia was his last game in the job. The 49-year-old Spaniard said he will not be extending his contract, which expires at the end of Qatar 2022, after Belgium failed to get out of their group.
newschain

Didier Deschamps defends his team selection after France slip to shock defeat

France boss Didier Deschamps defended his team selection after a much-changed side were shocked 1-0 by Tunisia. Wahbi Khazri’s second-half goal gave the Africans a famous win over the defending champions, although it was not enough to secure their place in the knockout stages. France thought they had snatched...
newschain

Belgium bow out of World Cup as Romelu Lukaku squanders chances in Croatia draw

Belgium bowed out of the World Cup after falling short in a goalless draw with Croatia in their final group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Substitute Romelu Lukaku hit a post for Belgium in the second half, but they needed to win to progress, while the point was enough for Croatia, who finished second in Group F behind winners Morocco.
newschain

Pele says his latest hospital visit is a routine one

Pele’s has reassured fans his visit to hospital in Brazil is only routine following fears over his health. The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer, having undergone surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021, and he has required regular ongoing medical treatment. Following reports Pele, considered...
newschain

Craig Gordon expects Hearts to kick on after World Cup break

Craig Gordon believes Hearts are nicely poised to push for third place when the cinch Premiership resumes after the World Cup break. The Jambos struggled for momentum in the early months of the season as a dire injury list and the demands of Europa Conference League group-stage football combined to take a heavy toll on Robbie Neilson’s squad.

