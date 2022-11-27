Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
Kanye West news - live: Rapper no longer buying Parler as Hitler comments condemned by Jewish groups
Disgraced rapper Kanye West admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show on Thursday morning.Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t...
Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about the 'rage' behind his Oscar slap
A teary Will Smith gave his first major interview since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars to Trevor Noah of the Daily Show. Smith described how he lost it over Rock's joke about his wife's hair. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Will Smith has largely stayed out of the public...
Comedian He Huang on the criticism she received after her Australia's Got Talent set
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with comedian He Huang, whose Australia's Got Talent set generated a lot of laughs and criticism for jokes that some people said reinforced stereotypes about Chinese people.
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have told him to keep quiet, but the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not. Even though regulators and law enforcement are investigating him, Bankman-Fried sat down for an interview during a business conference in New York on Wednesday. INSKEEP: Those listening include NPR's David Gura,...
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with far-right extremism expert Sam Jackson about the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman died Saturday at age 85
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman, former dean of The Friars Club, died Saturday at age 85. The comedy world is mourning the loss of Freddie Roman, who died last week at the age of 85. A comic's comic, Roman was the longtime dean of the Friars Club, the New York comedy institution famous for its roasts. As Roman told WHYY's Fresh Air, he joined the Friars Club in 1969.
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
The Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist faced criminal charges in the Philippines after her news site's reporting angered government officials. How to Stand Up to a Dictator is her new memoir. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa,...
Today's interactive Google Doodle honors Jerry Lawson, a pioneer of modern gaming
Anyone who goes online Thursday (and that includes you, if you're reading this) can stop by the Google homepage for a special treat: A set of create-your-own video games inspired by the man who helped make interactive gaming possible. Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, who died in 2011, would have turned 82...
ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants
NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public. The personal information of thousands of asylum-seekers was mistakenly revealed to the public this week during a routine update of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement website. Sensitive personal information of immigrants is supposed to be kept private to protect them from the violence and repression they're fleeing from. An investigation is underway. But for more on what this means, we're joined by Hamed Aleaziz, immigration policy reporter with the LA Times. So what happened here? I mean, how did all this information, personal information, end up on the ICE website?
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
< Dear Life Kit: My folks guilt-trip me into spending the holidays with them
Today on the show, sorting through your stickiest holiday problems from parents who guilt trip, to rude relatives, to what to do about unnecessary gift-giving. It's that oh, so special time of year. And this is Dear LIFE KIT from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT.
Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's not just about Ye
An old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly spouted antisemitic tropes. Former president Donald Trump dined recently with an outspoken Holocaust denier. Beyond these headlines, there's also been a steady rise in the number of hateful incidents directed at Jewish people over the past several years.
Why has Meta put so much stake in VR?; Movies hitting the silver screen this winter
Workers at Zhengzhou, China's big Foxconn factory are protesting against COVID restrictions. The factory produces half of the world's iPhones. China Labor Bulletin researcher Aidan Chau joins us. Then, even after laying off thousands of employees, Facebook's parent company Meta is still on track to spend millions of dollars on...
