Maize n Brew
Three Purdue Boilermakers to watch in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan
After a triumphant victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to Indianapolis to attempt a repeat as Big Ten champions. In their way is a gutsy 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers squad that has played up to their competition many a time in the Jeff Brohm era.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Purdue
Michigan has advanced to the Big Ten championship game for the second year in a row and will be facing a Purdue team making its first ever appearance in Indianapolis. While many key contributors did come back for the Ohio State game last week, the Wolverines are still a little banged up and will need players all across the roster to step up and help bring home back-to-back conference championships. Here are three players that could have big games against the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend
We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy: Michigan must take Purdue seriously
Purdue has four losses on the season, but don’t let that record fool you, Purdue can get things done. “It’s just not going to be a team that’s 8-4,” Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy told the media on Tuesday. Purdue has done a great job of playing...
Maize n Brew
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: ‘Of course we’ll have our hands full’
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media ahead of the Big Ten Championship and discussed the Michigan Wolverines, the challenges presented on both sides of the ball, and also provided an update on quarterback Aidan O’Conell whose brother passed away over the weekend. In his opening remarks,...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
detroitsportsnation.com
J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal
This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Maize n Brew
Steve Clinkscale thinks Michigan’s defense can ‘do more’ heading into postseason
Legendary basketball coach Morgan Wooten once said, “you learn more from losing than winning.” To Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, that’s not just a fact, it’s a challenge. Don’t think Clinkscale doesn’t feel good after wins — he does, just like every other coach. But come...
Maize n Brew
Harbaugh: Michigan must follow the ‘first rule of champions’ ahead of Big Ten Championship bout with Purdue
The Michigan Wolverines are 12-0 for the first time since 1997, and they are on the precipice of a perfect season after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday. “It feels great,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh. “(We are) right where we want to be. So much appreciation...
Maize n Brew
Film Review: How it went wrong for Michigan in the second half against Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines had the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night after a great first half. But a 23-point second half saw a potential signature win slip through their fingertips. Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher takes you through some of the offensive sets...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh wins Big Ten Coach of the Year
After a 12-0 regular season and a huge win at Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year, as selected by the coaches and the media. The aforementioned 12-0 season is the first for Michigan since 1997, when...
College football star facing horrible legal charges
This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s opponents did in the final week of the 2022 regular season
The Michigan Wolverines finished their regular season with a beatdown over their archrival, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Let’s take a look at how all of Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this week to finish out their regular season:. Colorado State: 17-0 W against New Mexico...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top two for Ohio target
Despite all the good vibes on the recruiting trail recently, Michigan’s 2023 class took a major hit losing four-star edge Collins Acheampong to Miami on Tuesday night. Still, Michigan is continuing to impress other targets, and making inroads in the state of Ohio especially. Michigan makes top two for...
Maize n Brew
Michigan comes up just short in 70-68 loss against Virginia
In a back-and-forth game, the Michigan Wolverines came just short of a top-5 upset, falling to the No. 3 ranked Virginia Cavaliers 70-68 in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines found themselves in a quick seven point hole, in no small part due to making just one of their first six shots. Once they got hot though, they got boiling — converting a six shot hot streak into a two point lead midway through the half.
Maize n Brew
Reacts Survey: What aspect of Michigan’s victory over Ohio State surprised you the most?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Welcome to another victorious edition of the Michigan Reacts Survey! Saturday wasn’t a dream. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
