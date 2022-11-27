ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Purdue

Michigan has advanced to the Big Ten championship game for the second year in a row and will be facing a Purdue team making its first ever appearance in Indianapolis. While many key contributors did come back for the Ohio State game last week, the Wolverines are still a little banged up and will need players all across the roster to step up and help bring home back-to-back conference championships. Here are three players that could have big games against the Boilermakers on Saturday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy: Michigan must take Purdue seriously

Purdue has four losses on the season, but don’t let that record fool you, Purdue can get things done. “It’s just not going to be a team that’s 8-4,” Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy told the media on Tuesday. Purdue has done a great job of playing...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh wins Big Ten Coach of the Year

After a 12-0 regular season and a huge win at Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year, as selected by the coaches and the media. The aforementioned 12-0 season is the first for Michigan since 1997, when...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top two for Ohio target

Despite all the good vibes on the recruiting trail recently, Michigan’s 2023 class took a major hit losing four-star edge Collins Acheampong to Miami on Tuesday night. Still, Michigan is continuing to impress other targets, and making inroads in the state of Ohio especially. Michigan makes top two for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan comes up just short in 70-68 loss against Virginia

In a back-and-forth game, the Michigan Wolverines came just short of a top-5 upset, falling to the No. 3 ranked Virginia Cavaliers 70-68 in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines found themselves in a quick seven point hole, in no small part due to making just one of their first six shots. Once they got hot though, they got boiling — converting a six shot hot streak into a two point lead midway through the half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
ANN ARBOR, MI

