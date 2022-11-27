Read full article on original website
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Filipina actor Dolly De Leon about her role in the widely acclaimed movie: Triangle of Sadness. Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
The Smithsonian shines a light on designer and sculptor Maya Lin
When the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery gives an exhibition on some famous person's life, it's usually a posthumous honor. That's how it was for Sylvia Plath, Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King. The museum's latest subject is alive to see it. NPR's Chloe Veltman explores the show on Maya Lin.
Labor historians urge Biden against intervening rail labor deal
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Joseph McCartin, executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, about Biden's track record on labor.
Comedian He Huang on the criticism she received after her Australia's Got Talent set
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with comedian He Huang, whose Australia's Got Talent set generated a lot of laughs and criticism for jokes that some people said reinforced stereotypes about Chinese people.
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic. There were...
A fight over how to enforce immigration laws reaches the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a long-running dispute over how to enforce this nation's immigration laws. The Biden administration wants to set guidelines around who can be arrested and deported by immigration authorities. But a group of states, including Texas, argue that those guidelines could prevent authorities from doing their jobs. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have told him to keep quiet, but the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not. Even though regulators and law enforcement are investigating him, Bankman-Fried sat down for an interview during a business conference in New York on Wednesday. INSKEEP: Those listening include NPR's David Gura,...
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with far-right extremism expert Sam Jackson about the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman died Saturday at age 85
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman, former dean of The Friars Club, died Saturday at age 85. The comedy world is mourning the loss of Freddie Roman, who died last week at the age of 85. A comic's comic, Roman was the longtime dean of the Friars Club, the New York comedy institution famous for its roasts. As Roman told WHYY's Fresh Air, he joined the Friars Club in 1969.
Justice Department wins a conviction in a rarely used seditious conspiracy charge
Members of the Oath Keepers took a vow to uphold the Constitution. And that is exactly what a jury says the group founder tried to overturn. Stewart Rhodes is the first person to be found guilty of seditious conspiracy, plotting to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 of last year. Members of his group took part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Their trial came in a courthouse just steps away.
Ukrainian ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval is killed on the battlefield
Ukrainian ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval is being remembered as a courageous romantic. Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Shapoval volunteered to fight. In September, he was killed on the battlefield, according to the National Opera of Ukraine, where he was a principal dancer. He was 48 years old. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair.
ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants
NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public. The personal information of thousands of asylum-seekers was mistakenly revealed to the public this week during a routine update of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement website. Sensitive personal information of immigrants is supposed to be kept private to protect them from the violence and repression they're fleeing from. An investigation is underway. But for more on what this means, we're joined by Hamed Aleaziz, immigration policy reporter with the LA Times. So what happened here? I mean, how did all this information, personal information, end up on the ICE website?
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
The Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist faced criminal charges in the Philippines after her news site's reporting angered government officials. How to Stand Up to a Dictator is her new memoir. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa,...
< Dear Life Kit: My folks guilt-trip me into spending the holidays with them
Today on the show, sorting through your stickiest holiday problems from parents who guilt trip, to rude relatives, to what to do about unnecessary gift-giving. It's that oh, so special time of year. And this is Dear LIFE KIT from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT.
New research examining plea deals finds multiple problems
It's not trials, but plea bargains, that resolve most criminal cases. But new research examining those negotiations finds big problems with plea deals. Many criminal cases end not in a trial but in a plea deal. Lawyers negotiate such agreements in private, meaning the public learns very little about how they work. Now studies find problems with plea deals in three regions. It seems some innocent people plead guilty simply to resolve their cases, even some prosecutors think so. Steve Vockrodt is with NPR's Midwest Newsroom and is covering this story. Good morning.
Camels are popular with many of the tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup
Because of the camels popularity, tour guides are making a lot of money — but the animals are working overtime. Camels are an important part of the history and culture of the Middle East. They're also very popular with many of the 1 million tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup.
Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's not just about Ye
A very old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly shared anti-Semitic tropes. The former president recently dined with a Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago. And beyond these headlines, hate crimes against Jews have been increasing, too. NPR's Lisa Hagen is covering this story....
