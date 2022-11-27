Lionel Messi’s rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS’ Inter Miami for next season

Read full article on original website
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against surprise qualifier Australia. Poland also advanced despite the loss. Argentina has bounced back from opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Messi’s likely final World Cup rolls onto Saturday. He will be relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup.
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia as head coach Roberto Martinez steps down
Belgium was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia left it third in Group F. In what was a frustrating evening for the Red Devils, both Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco spurned good opportunities to score the goal which would have sent Belgium through.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
