Former Berkshire Executive And Possible Warren Buffett Successor Walks Away From It All: Tracy Britt Cool's Story

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
'You Can't Keep A Wild Tiger In A Cage,' Benioff Says As Salesforce CEO Bromance Ends In 'Shock To The System'
Bret Taylor is on his way out as co-CEO of Salesforce Inc CRM one year after he took the job. Co-CEO Marc Benioff described it as a "gut punch" Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money." What To Know: Taylor is set to step down as vice chair and co-CEO of...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
EXCLUSIVE: Binance Exec Says It Only Took 2 Hours To Know FTX Deal Was Dead — 'We Were Between A Rock And A Hard Place'
Binance was in talks to acquire FTX for less than a single day. It turns out it only took the Binance team two hours to back out of the deal. What To Know: Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and one of the few big players left standing following the collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange considered a takeover of FTX following its downfall, but a quick look at the company's books steered the team away from the deal.
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
5 Salesforce Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print, Taylor's Departure As Co-CEO
Bret Taylor’s departure creates “a new ripple in the narrative,” one analyst said. The company seems to be ahead of its cost reduction target, another analyst stated. Salesforce Inc CRM recently reported its third-quarter results and that Bret Taylor will step down as co-CEO. Here's how analysts...
BlackRock CEO Says FTX's Token Caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting Edge
Asset management company BlackRock Inc.'s BLK CEO Larry Fink asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTT/USD token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO made the comments on Nov. 30 at the...
Over $109 Million Bet On Howard Hughes? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone Oversubscribes Scottsdale Office Acquisition by $40 Million
Grant Cardone’s investment management company, Cardone Capital, just announced its acquisition of Promenade Corporate Center, a trophy AAA office property in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset was purchased from a renowned institutional seller represented by Barry Gabel and his team at CBRE. The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for Cardone...
