BRIEF-Adherium Receives U.S. FDA Clearance For GSK PMDI Inhaler Users To Remotely Monitor Physiological Parameters

BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron. Wednesday's announcement takes away authorization from the...
Kalkine : Why Banks in EU are facing tougher rules on cyber attack recovery? | Kalkine Media
Financial firms in the European Union will have to show how quickly they could recover from a cyber-attack as they rely more for key services on 'cloud computing' giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM, the EU said on Monday. Regulators worry about the speed and scale at which banks, insurers and investment firms are moving critical functions and market operations onto a handful of cloud platforms.
EU, regulators see no need for radical change in energy derivatives
LONDON (Reuters) - European Union officials and regulators on Thursday played down the need for radical intervention in gas markets after prices rocketed this year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices rose so high and fast that governments had to help energy firms meet higher collateral...
UPDATE 1-EU warns Musk that Twitter faces ban over content moderation -FT
(Adds details, background) Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. EU industry...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
