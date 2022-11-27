Read full article on original website
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway are urging NATO to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. The alliance’s secretary-general welcomed the idea on Thursday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting his Norwegian counterpart this week that they would ask NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to set up such a center to coordinate protection measures. He pointed to the trans-Atlantic alliance’s “proven coordination capabilities, its maritime presence and its expertise.” He said a coordination center would also be “a clear signal (that) we take the protection of our critical infrastructure very seriously, and no one should believe that attacks would remain without consequences.”
German president hails Albania’s pro-European stand
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The German president has hailed Albania’s pro-European stand and urged its authorities to continue reforms toward membership in the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting Albania Thursday to talk with top officials on EU membership negotiations and the situation in the Western Balkan region. Steinmeier urged Albania to “keep on further work in the fight against … corruption and organized crime, … justice reform” also urged the governement and opposition to work together. Steinmeier also said regional cooperation was the best path toward faster integration into the bloc. Two days earlier, Steinmeier was in neighboring North Macedonia, which also started membership talks with the EU in July.
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities say a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. They threaten legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 composition “Untitled” sold Thursday at the Grisebach auctioneers in Berlin. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage along with the Polish Embassy in Berlin say they had notified the auction house that the artwork was stolen from an exhibition at the National Museum in Warsaw, and had protested putting it up for sale. It bears the museum’s stamp on the reverse and the auction catalogue says it was at Warsaw’s museum around 1965-1983 and then in a private collection in the U.S.
Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government announces that it has named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state’s new spy chief. It said in a statement Thursday that Aleksandar Vulin, who was Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and had served as defense minister before that, is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency. As Serbia’s interior minister, Vulin visited Moscow in August, a rare trip by a European state official that underscored Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country
BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was once the scene of many of the last century’s fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it’s believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner” in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.
Minister: Cyprus tops EU in migrant repatriations
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The interior minister of ethnically divided Cyprus says the country ranks first among European Union member nations in the number of migrants it repatriates relative to its population of just over a million people. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Thursday that nearly 7,000 migrants were sent back to their home countries from Cyprus so far this year, accounting for 70% of the people who entered the country illegally. He says Cyprus repatriated 17% of the migrants who arrived without authorization last year. Nouris says some 95% of all asylum-seekers enter from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and cross a United Nations-controlled buffer zone to apply in the south, where the internationally recognized government is seated.
