Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
msn.com
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
Mexican president masses supporters with eye on next election
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led huge crowds of supporters on a march through the capital Sunday in a show of political strength by the left-wing populist. It was the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts.
Mexico president to 'show muscle' at big political rally
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are expected to flood the streets of Mexico City on Sunday in a major show of political strength by the left-wing populist. Lopez Obrador wants to "show muscle," Fernando Dworak, a political analyst at the Mexican Autonomous Institute of Technology, said.
kalkinemedia.com
Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has been "pretty aggressive" already with its interest rate hikes and won't try to crash the economy with further sharp increases just to get inflation under control faster, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. "We might get rid of inflation, but at a very...
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
kalkinemedia.com
Disasters caused total of $122 billion in insured losses in 2022 - Swiss Re
ZURICH (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian and other natural catastrophes have caused an estimated $115 billion of insured losses so far this year, well above the 10-year average of $81 billion, Swiss Re estimated on Thursday. Natural and man-made disasters did economic damage of $268 billion, of which $122 billion was...
kalkinemedia.com
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
China used Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal for propaganda: Pentagon
WASHINGTON – China capitalized on President Biden’s mishandled US troop pullout from Afghanistan last year, using the ensuing chaos in propaganda meant to erode international support for America, according to the Defense Department’s latest China Military Power report released Tuesday. “In 2021, the PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US andpartner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the Pentagon said in the report, using the official acronym for the People’s Republic of China. While the US rescued nearly 130,000 Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul during the month-long flight from Kabul, thousands more were left...
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Is Angering Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
Apple limits airdrops from Chinese phones, kneecapping government protesters
Apple's recent iOS update quietly, and completely unannounced, stopped offering the AirDrop service to Chinese phones and tablets. Airdrops are a file transfer service that sends specific files, directly between phones, without the need for a network. In the wave of anti-government protests larger than ever before, protesters are having to communicate without the use of a crucial tool: AirDrops.
BBC
Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury. Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended. Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle...
kalkinemedia.com
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
$100 billion being distributed by government to businesses
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Giogio Travato (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Yes, you read that right. That's $100 billion with a "b." The Commerce department, under the guidance of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will be distributing nearly $100 billion dollars to some businesses in the United States. This amount is roughly 10 times the department’s annual budget. (source) This money will be used to strengthen the U.S. chip industry and to also help expand high-speed internet access throughout the country.
‘Life no longer as we know it’: war in space would have devastating effects, military expert says
Attacks on satellites could take out GPS systems, banking systems, power grids, and affect military operations, panel at space conference says
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
Comments / 4