Read full article on original website
Related
What To Keep in Your Wedding Budget and What To Toss
Though the cost of weddings has gone down post-pandemic, they're not a cheap affair. The average amount couples spent on their special day was $22,500 in 2021. That's less than in 2019, with the...
NPR
< Dear Life Kit: My folks guilt-trip me into spending the holidays with them
Today on the show, sorting through your stickiest holiday problems from parents who guilt trip, to rude relatives, to what to do about unnecessary gift-giving. It's that oh, so special time of year. And this is Dear LIFE KIT from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT.
Comments / 0