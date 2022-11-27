Read full article on original website
FinTech Australia Appoints Rachel Hopping as Head of Strategic Partnerships
FinTech Australia has appointed Rachel Hopping as “its first Head of Strategic Partnerships, joining the team from share trading and superannuation Fintech Superhero.”. The new role will primarily “engage with FinTech Australia’s 400 corporate partners, which include Visa, Mastercard and AWS.” Starting in 2019, the corporate partnership program was formed “in response to demand from enterprises to improve their engagement with the fintech community.”
Startups in India Secure $19.3B in Venture Capital Funding During Jan-Oct 2022, Report Reveals
A total of 1,456 venture capital (VC) funding deals worth $19.3 billion were announced in India during January to October 2022, which is a 7.5% growth in deal volume but 29.8% decline in deal value compared to the same period last year,” finds GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
ChainUp’s Subsidiary Bedrock Trust Introduces Decentralized Data Storage Fund
ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced the launch of the IPFS Infrastructure Flagship Fund I (the Fund) by its subsidiary Bedrock Trust Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based and licensed asset and wealth management firm. Bedrock Trust will “be the manager of the Fund, which enables accredited investors to...
Temenos Looks to Boost Banking as a Service in US with Mbanq Relationship
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a banking platform provider, has expanded its relationship with Mbanq to boost its Banking as a Service (BaaS) in the US. At the same time, Temenos has invested in Mbanq, taking a minority stake in the Fintech. Temenos did not immediately reveal the size of the equity position.
Bondora Reports Steady Growth in Investments and Originations
In October, Bondora reveals it “saw favorable increases in investments and originations. Originations exceeded €15M, and investments €14M.”. This puts Bondora on track “for a good Q4 in 2022.” Spanish originations “exceeded 1M once again.”. In contrast to September, investments “for all products increased...
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Microfinance Firm, A Credit, from Kazakhstan Joins the PeerBerry Platform
A microfinance company, A Credit, launched by Aventus Group in the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022, joins the PeerBerry platform. A Credit will “offer PeerBerry investors investments in short-term loans with an 11.5% annual return.” A Credit loans offered to PeerBerry investors “include a buyback and a group guarantee.”
Rialto Markets Partners with Rubicon Carbon on Market Based Products for Carbon Reduction
Rialto Markets, a broker-dealer that specializes in online capital formation, has announced a partnership with Rubicon Carbon, LLC. Rialto will serve as the tech provider for the issuance of the assets. According to a note from the firm, the partners will launch market-based products for carbon reduction. Rubicon has been...
Fintech Adyen Empowers Accounting Platform Moneybird to Provide Financial Services
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that software as a service (SaaS) platform, Moneybird, is the latest customer “utilizing its newly launched suite of embedded financial products.”. Designed to simplify accounting processes for entrepreneurs, Moneybird facilitates bookkeeping needs “ranging from vendor...
Credit, Real Estate Attracted More Interest As Market Conditions Worsened for Equity Investing: Pitchbook Report
As conditions continue to tighten, the public alternative asset managers “remain optimistic and feel their respective firms are in a good position to take advantage of opportunities that will present themselves over the next several quarters,” according to an update from Pitchbook. The Pitchbook report further noted that...
MENA Region Digital Transformation Report: Economy Is Evolving Rapidly, Embracing Fintech Solutions
Checkout.com releases the second phase of its Digital Transformation in MENA 2022 report. Following the launch of part one last month – which included insights from 15,000 consumers in the region – the next chapter “interviews businesses and their leaders at the forefront of the rapidly growing digital economy.”
LendingRobot Acquired by Lime Financial
LendingRobot has been acquired by Lime Financial. According to an email, Lime Financial is now the majority owner of the company. Details of the transaction were not provided. LendingRobot was previously part of Lend Academy Investments, LLC dba NSR Invest. Lend Academy also operates the well -known Fintech Nexus (formerly LendIt) events.
UK’s Assetz Capital Shares Important Update Regarding the Access Accounts
Over the last year, the team at Assetz Capital have finally seen “substantial rises” in bank interest rates after well over ten years of them “languishing at near zero levels.”. Assetz Capital noted in a blog post that this has led to the Access Accounts “becoming less...
FTSE Russell Announces Digital Asset Index Series
FTSE Russell has announced the launch of FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series in partnership with Digital Asset Research (DAR). The series includes “investible” digital assets that cover eight indices from large to micro-cap and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference Price data.
Mintos Takes More Granular Approach to Displaying Risk Scores, Should Increase Transparency
The team at Mintos are pleased to announce an improvement to how the Mintos Risk Score is displayed on the platform. Previously, they displayed Mintos Risk Scores “as whole numbers, for example, 7. But now, [they] display all Mintos Risk Scores rounded to one decimal place, such as 7.2.”
bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application
Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
Marketplace Lender Prosper Releases Latest Performance Update
The team at Prosper notes that they’re sharing performance data from the Prosper Portfolio for October 2022. Highlights from the Prosper Performance Update – October 2022:. Dollar % of AA-B rated loan originations in October comprised approximately 63% of total loan originations, representing a 102 bps increase month-over-month.
Gemini Obtains Regulatory Approvals to Operate in Italy, Greece
Gillian Lynch, Head of Ireland and EU at Gemini, notes that they are pleased to announce that Gemini has “registered as a Virtual Currency Operator with Italy’s payments services regulator, the Organismo Agenti E Mediatori (OAM), and as a custodial wallet provider and provider of exchange services between virtual and fiat currencies with Greece’s Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (HCMC).”
Web3 Payments Solution from Banking Circle Enables Asset-backed Stablecoin Settlements
With Banking Circle’s web3 payments solution, payments businesses and banks can process asset-backed stablecoin settlements “in the same way as fiat currencies, providing their customers with faster settlement and lower fees outside of traditional bank rails.”. Banking Circle‘s USDC stablecoins solution can be “utilized for payment acceptance, processing...
Monthly Volume of Funding Secured by P2P Platforms Tends to Rise in December, Report Reveals
The monthly volume of funding raised by P2P platforms traditionally “grows in December,” according to an update from Robo.cash, an online investment platform. Geographically, the Baltic countries “show the greatest stability over the year,” the team at Robocash writes in a blog post. Robocash platform specialists...
