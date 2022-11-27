ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Attorney general says Justice Department will hold accountable "those responsible for crimes" related to Jan. 6

Washington – Less than 24 hours after jury in Washington, D.C., convicted two members of the far-right Oath Keepers group of the rare and serious seditious conspiracy charge for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland commended the work of Justice Department prosecutors as "tireless" and said the Department will continue to work "to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021."
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

House approves bill to prevent rail workers strike in bipartisan vote

Washington — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation's economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House on Wednesday...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis testifies in bid to get job back

- Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren's testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer

A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Alabama won't try lethal injection again on "execution survivor" Alan Eugene Miller, but it may try new method

Montgomery, Alabama — Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy