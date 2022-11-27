Washington – Less than 24 hours after jury in Washington, D.C., convicted two members of the far-right Oath Keepers group of the rare and serious seditious conspiracy charge for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland commended the work of Justice Department prosecutors as "tireless" and said the Department will continue to work "to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021."

