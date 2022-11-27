Read full article on original website
Supreme Court agrees to hear case over Biden student loan forgiveness program
Washington — The Supreme Court said Thursday it will take up a court fight between the Biden administration and a coalition of six Republican-led states challenging the legality of the president's student loan forgiveness program. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the Supreme Court last month to lift an injunction...
"Botched" Alabama execution subjected inmate to "ever-escalating levels of pain and torture," attorneys say
Alabama prison staff strapped an inmate to a death chamber gurney, despite a court order in place at the time blocking the execution from going forward, and later subjected him to numerous needle jabs, including in the neck and collarbone region while an official held his head, attorneys wrote in a court filing.
Judge rejects Trump's "absolute immunity" claim in suit stemming from 2020 election
Washington — A federal judge in Washington rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in a civil lawsuit involving his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The opinion issued Monday from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stemmed from a suit filed by the...
Attorney general says Justice Department will hold accountable "those responsible for crimes" related to Jan. 6
Washington – Less than 24 hours after jury in Washington, D.C., convicted two members of the far-right Oath Keepers group of the rare and serious seditious conspiracy charge for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland commended the work of Justice Department prosecutors as "tireless" and said the Department will continue to work "to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021."
House approves bill to prevent rail workers strike in bipartisan vote
Washington — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation's economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House on Wednesday...
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis testifies in bid to get job back
- Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren's testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that...
Worker pleads guilty in Colorado election equipment tampering case
A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county pleaded guilty on Wednesday under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina...
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike.
Senate averts rail strike avoiding West Virginia, coal states’ economic damage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The US Senate approved a resolution aimed at preventing a nationwide rail strike that caused concerns about potential damage to our regional economy. Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Senate reached a deal on a measure to prevent a walk-out with a 80 to 15 vote. There were concerns a strike could economically […]
Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
Alabama won't try lethal injection again on "execution survivor" Alan Eugene Miller, but it may try new method
Montgomery, Alabama — Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death.
Whereabouts of notorious drug lord nicknamed "La Barbie" unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register. Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited...
