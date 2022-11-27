ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins forward Ryan Poehling is producing as a left winger

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Aiwx_0jPGi93X00

In recent weeks, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Poehling has been playing some of the most productive hockey of his career as a left winger.

Also, he has been playing some of the first hockey of his professional career as a left winger.

Listed as a center, Poehling primarily has been deployed in that position throughout his four years in the NHL, the first three of which were spent with the Montreal Canadiens.

And after being traded to the Penguins in July, Poehling spent the first 15 games of his first campaign in Pittsburgh as the team’s primary fourth-line center.

By the 16th game, he was bumped to the left wing.

With the team’s incumbent fourth-line center, Teddy Blueger, having recovered from an undisclosed injury he suffered during training camp, Penguins coaches opted to test Poehling on the left wing and formed a line of Poehling, Blueger and right winger Josh Archibald.

“When Teddy Blueger came back into the lineup, we had to move somebody to the wing,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We thought we’d try Ryan on the wing. What we really like about that line is the ability to have two center icemen who are comfortable taking faceoffs, that are comfortable playing downhill … and I think that’s a huge competitive advantage for us.”

For the most part, that has been the case in the seven games this trio has been together.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Poehling, Blueger and Archibald have logged 54 minutes, 25 seconds of common five-on-five ice time together and are in the black in terms of puck possession. They have been on the ice for 57 shot attempts for and 49 against.

As for Poehling, he has collected four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games on the port side.

By his estimation, Poehling played a “few games a couple of years ago at the wing.” Left wing is a fairly novel deployment for him.

“The biggest adjustment is just wall battles and stuff like that, which I’ve done a good job so far,” he said. “Just need to continue to get better at that. In our system, there’s a lot of switches that go on and stuff where you end up being the wall guy. That’s nice, too.”

Having two centermen on the same line is especially nice for the one who has to take faceoffs.

“He’s been great,” Blueger said. “He’s very easy to play with. He’s smart. It obviously helps that he’s a center, too. It gives me a little bit more freedom as far as being able to cheat (get a quicker jump on faceoffs), or maybe he can take some faceoffs for whatever reason. … Obviously, it’s only been a few games, so I think we can only build some more chemistry from here.”

That chemistry was evident during a 4-1 road win against the rival Philadelphia Flyers on Friday when this line combined on three goals, two by Poehling and one by Archibald.

“For our line, we played direct and kind of beat them down low at their own (zone),” Poehling said to media in Philadelphia after that game. “We recovered pucks well, and once we got it low to high, we spread it out well and created plays off of that. That’s what was clicking.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to how long Poehling, Blueger and Archibald will remain teamed. In some ways, it simply has been an experiment. But it has produced some fantastic results.

Especially for Poehling.

“Systematically, just sticking to that process,” Poehling said. “And it ends up when you do that, the game gets a little easier. Not just for yourself but your teammates, too.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider injured vs. Sabres

This is certainly not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight. On Wednesday, during the Detroit Red Wings‘ matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, D Moritz Seider was injured and forced to go straight to the locker room. The injury took place in the second period when Seider was hit in the leg by a shot. He went straight down to the ice and he was clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tribune-Review

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined due to illness

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed Tuesday’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena because of an undisclosed illness. He was replaced in the lineup by reserve defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. In 21 games this season, Letang leads the team’s defensemen with 12 points (one goal, 11...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign

Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy