UN votes to press countries to stop terrorists getting nukes
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep pressing all countries to implement a resolution aimed at keeping nuclear, chemical and biological weapons out of the hands of terrorists, black marketeers and others. The council resolution approved by a 15-0 vote extends the mandate of...
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
CNN — Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain's prime minister last week and another to the US embassy. The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent...
ISIS acknowledges the death of its leader, announces his successor
CNN — ISIS acknowledged the death of its leader on Wednesday and confirmed his successor. The group's media affiliate al-Furqan published an audio message by an ISIS spokesman announcing the death of its leader who was appointed in March. "I announce and mourn for the Islamic state and the...
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
CNN — A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated. It's also further evidence of Russia's determination to root out what...
U.N.'s highest court says Bolivia, Chile close to resolving long-running river dispute
The United Nations' highest court has found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river that flows from Bolivia to Chile.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
CNN — The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry...
South Africa's leader could be sunk by a scandal over cash stuffed in a sofa at his buffalo farm
CNN — Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to root out corruption. Now, he could be forced to quit over claims that he covered up the theft of a huge amount of cash from his lucrative game farm, which -- by his own admission -- had been stuffed in a leather sofa.
Explosion in northwest Pakistan coal mine kills 9, injures 4
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — A methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing nine miners and injuring four others, a government official said. The explosion happened in a remote area in Orakzai, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, said Mohammad Arif,...
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s asylum agency said Wednesday that the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. The agency said that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged...
‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help
A common reaction to the number of Afghans brought to safety from the Taliban under a much-heralded government resettlement policy is likely to be that several zeroes must be missing. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) pledged to help those who “who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law: vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+)”. The government pledged to “resettle more than 5,000 people in the first...
