Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
South Africa's President Could Face Impeachment Inquiry
Cape Town — A report by an independent panel appointed by South Africa's parliament contends that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office, which could lead to an impeachment inquiry. The panel finds the president has to answer for the theft of at least a half-million dollars from his game farm that may not have been declared in his taxes.
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs
GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL, went into...
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on its top diplomat
Europe's largest security organization has opened a meeting in Poland strongly denouncing Russia's war against Ukraine.
Ukraine Ramps Up Security at Diplomatic Missions After Blast at Embassy in Spain
MADRID/KYIV — Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in...
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony
Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...
Namibia’s Ruling Party Chooses First Female Presidential Candidate
Windhoek, Namibia — Namibia’s ruling party has selected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party’s vice president, putting her in line to be the country’s first female presidential candidate when the current leader steps down in March 2024. During a prolonged party congress that ended Monday night, members...
Pakistan Questions Anti-Terror Pledges by Afghanistan's Taliban
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan warned Thursday that cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan “is both alarming and dangerous” for regional peace, calling on the neighboring country’s ruling Taliban to honor their anti-terror pledges. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued the warning amid a new wave of deadly terrorist attacks...
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
NATO Foreign Ministers Focus on Rebuilding Ukraine's Power Infrastructure
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expects the message from a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania to be that all allies need to do more when it comes to helping Ukraine repair its damaged infrastructure and to provide Ukraine with more defenses from Russian air attacks.
Officials: US Remains Mired in Heightened Threat Environment
Washington — U.S. security officials see no signs that threats to the homeland are decreasing now that the country has weathered contentious elections and a politically polarizing decision by the Supreme Court on abortion. Although neither event sparked widespread violence, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the...
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
New Iraqi Prime Minister Tells Iran's Supreme Leader that Baghdad Will Stop Attacks Against It
Cairo — Iraq's new prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met Iran's top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during his first important trip abroad since being named to head the government by the Iraqi parliament. Sudani told journalists in Tehran after meeting Khamenei, that Iraq would not allow...
Azerbaijan Stands Up to Iran, with Turkey’s Support
Istanbul — As anti-government protests continue in Iran, Tehran is escalating tensions with its neighbors, accusing them of interfering in its domestic affairs. One of those neighbors, Azerbaijan, has Turkey’s support and is pushing back. Iran has recently carried out military exercises on Azerbaijan's border and warned Baku...
Bombing Kills 15 Students at Religious School in Northern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said Wednesday that at least 15 students were killed and 27 others wounded when a bomb ripped through a religious school, or madras, in northern Samangan province. Imdadullah Mahajer, the head of provincial information and culture directorate, confirmed the casualties to VOA by...
US Pleas for Calm Fail to Resonate Along Turkish-Syrian Border
Washington — U.S. efforts to ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria appear to be having little effect, with both sides refusing to back down despite warnings that a conflict will only benefit the Islamic State terror group. U.S. defense and military officials say they have...
With Media Under Fire, Organizations Rally to Offer Support
From the evacuation of Ukrainian journalists in occupied cities to legal support for independent reporters from Russia, a community of organizations is working to keep media safe. In Ukraine, the February 24 invasion led to an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from the country’s National Union of Journalists of...
