Thunderbolt 12: Wet road conditions as Long Islanders head back home following Thanksgiving travels

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A rainy Sunday made driving worse for Long Islanders who were traveling back home after a long holiday weekend.

News 12’s Andrew Ehinger was in Thunderbolt 12 to check in on travelers’ experiences.

Sid and Judy Becker were coming back from visiting family upstate for Thanksgiving. They said they were prepared for traffic on the traditionally busy day on the roads.

“Today, coming back, we hit some traffic, but you know, it’s a crapshoot,” Sid Becker said.

AAA estimates over 54 million people drove on U.S. roads this holiday.

Chris Colucci, of West Hampton, said the traffic from Hershey, Pennsylvania back home was terrible.

“Traffic on the George Washington [Bridge] was horrible - it was bad,” Colucci said. “I left at 8 a.m. and I’m getting to the Island at 3:30 p.m.”

Others who drove in the rain on the East End said they were pleasantly surprised to see no traffic.

