ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

AAA: Nearly 1.5 million New Jersey residents traveled over Thanksgiving weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFPnW_0jPGhyVm00

AAA estimated nearly 1.5 million New Jersey residents would travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Drivers expected to hit more than double the delays this year as they headed home Sunday after the holiday.

Experts said Sunday night was a good time to hit the road if travelers had not done so in the morning

Lakewood resident Rae Keenan described the traffic she drove through as "terrible" as she tried to get from Long Island back home.

"Everything was backed up, but it's alright now. New Jersey is a lot easier to travel in than New York," Keenan said.

Thanksgiving holiday travel was up this year compared to last year and many saw pre-pandemic numbers when it came to holiday travel.

Bernard Fonrose, of Neptune, said he faced challenges while returning from the Poconos.

"There was fog, two accidents, traffic," he said.

Car travel remained 2.5% below what it was in 2019, though it was up 2% from 2021.

Air travel and other modes of transportation saw big increases, but one Jersey City family said they opted to skip mass transit this year.

"Mostly, we take the train. We were fortunate enough to drive today," said Timothy Kukucko. "Driving through the rain, it's not too fun. It's a little wet out there, roads are congested, but we're just taking our time."

According to AAA, almost 90% of New Jersey residents would drive to their holiday destinations this year, and Thanksgiving road trips were up .4% from last year

Experts expect drivers to hit more than double the normal delays this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NEW JERSEY STATE
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NJ Spotlight

Another new year, another automatic toll hike for NJ drivers

For the second year in a row, tolls will be going up automatically at the start of a new year on New Jersey’s major toll roads. The increases totaling 3% will go into effect on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1 under operating budgets adopted in recent weeks by the respective agencies that administer the toll roads.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy