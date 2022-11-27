ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkvRd_0jPGhvrb00

Both teams will have their biggest stars available.

In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game.

The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a few more players, but all of their biggest stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will be available. Luka Garza will be out on a G League two-way, A.J. Lawson will be out on a G League two-way, Jaden McDaniels is out with illness, Jordan McLaughlin is out with a left calf strain, Josh Minott is out on a G League assignment, and Taurean Prince is out with a right shoulder subluxation.

It looks like the Golden State Warriors have finally started finding their groove again, and with that being said, they should be able to handle the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams had incredibly slow starts that started raising eyes around the NBA, but they've both started righting the ship. This game will be a good test for both teams to see which one is legitimately better. There is never a better test than when both teams are relatively healthy and are clicking - that's what's happening for both the Warriors and Wolves right now.

If Golden State can defeat the Timberwolves, they'll finally have a winning record and only be three games away from the first seed.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

How Warriors' idea to play Draymond with second unit came about

The Warriors might have found a solution to their early-season struggles. After parting ways with several key players who helped Golden State win its fourth title in eight years last season, the Warriors added new pieces in the offseason and left coach Steve Kerr with some important decisions to make as far as lineups and minute allocations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
PORTLAND, OR
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
745
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy