ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Former Royal Butler Reveals What Amazed Him About King Charles’ Infamous Pen Incident

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Just a few days into his reign as Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III was making headlines for a reason he probably wished he hadn’t when he was seen on camera losing it over a fountain pen.

Now, a man who used to work for Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles ) is revealing what “amazed” him about that infamous pen incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhPNx_0jPGhpZF00
King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles sign a visitors’ book after attending an official council meeting | ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles loses his temper over a leaky pen

On Sept. 13, Charles and Camilla were at Hillsborough Castle when the king accidentally signed the wrong date on a document. Upon realizing his mistake, Charles noticed that some ink from the fountain pen he was writing with transferred onto his palm. He quickly stood up and voiced his frustrations about the pen saying: “God, I hate this!”

The queen consort then pointed out: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.” At that moment an attendant took the leaky pen from Camilla and gave her a new one to use.

But the king’s temper continued to flare as he wiped his hand and angrily exclaimed: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! It’s what they do every stinking time!” before he disappeared from view.

What ‘amazed’ Charles’ former butler about that incident

Grant Harrold, who worked as Charles’ royal butler from 2004 to 2011, revealed what “amazed” him when he watched the video of his former boss.

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca , Harrold said: “[Charles] is very polite and very chilled. I think the thing with the pen incident was that he was trying to sign the proclamation and the table was quite small. I’m amazed — this is why they need a good butler like me back again — I’m amazed they didn’t have a table next to him where the pen equipment could go so he could get the pen from the other table. It was crazy trying to put everything on one table.

“And for him, he’s aware he’s got to sign and this is part of becoming king, everyone’s watching and if something goes wrong I completely understand he’s going to get frustrated. It was unfortunate but he’s human.”

The king’s former butler added: “The pen leaking was awful, you know sometimes you might pick up a pen in your hand and it leaks, you might have a few curse words, try to clean your hand and everything. But when you’ve got the media watching you’re going to have your moment of annoyance … He is somebody who is usually calm and collected. But he’s turned it into a bit of a joke. I noticed recently he made a comment about ‘at least I’ve got a good pen.’ That’s what’s good about him, he’s aware that all happened at the time and as always he’s turned it around and made it into a positive which is something I think he’s very good at.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOrfg_0jPGhpZF00
Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III giggle and joke with each other while signing the visitors’ book at SEED School | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

RELATED: Body Language Expert Observes King Charles Looking ‘Totally Alone and Emotional in His Thoughts’ During Outing

How he thinks his former boss has handled himself as king so far

Harrold also talked about how he thinks Charles has done taking over the role as the country’s new sovereign and why it’s been “difficult” for him.

“It’s tricky because he’s been the longest Prince of Wales in history, the oldest monarch to become a king, he’s the oldest we’ve ever had. He’s not quite a spring chicken,” Harrold stated. “But I still think he looks good for his age. There have been a couple of little faux pas, the pen, etc. unfortunately for him at that point the world was watching his every move and I know people have said maybe he was moody or annoyed but he’d literally just lost his father within one year and the next year he’s lost his mother .

“Not only that, normally when we lose someone we get the chance to hide, to get away from it, and to grieve and process it. But for him it’s the opposite, he’s on the world stage and everyone wants to see what he’s going to do, what he’s going to say, what are his first actions, all these firsts. So for him, it’s really difficult.”

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy