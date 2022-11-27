Read full article on original website
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-in Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line
We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
WMTW
Maine BMVs only open for scheduled appointments on Tuesday following 'serious threat'
AUGUSTA, Maine — Only those with scheduled appointments will be able to visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle branch offices Tuesday following a threat received over the phone, officials say. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: BMV now taking appointments online. Officials did not specify what the threat was but do...
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles, a fifth-generation lobsterman here in Maine, posted the video on his TikTok page, and it is racking up views. The video shows this absolutely mammoth lobster caught...
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty winds overnight caused power outages across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 7,560 customers without power as of noon Thursday. Versant is reporting 4,311 customers without power. CMP posted on Facebook that they expect to have most customers’ power restored Thursday night. Versant...
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Here is the SnoCountry Ski Conditions Report for 2022-2023 Season
It's time to hit the slopes. A number of mountains have already opened, and we know you can't wait to get out there. What better place to celebrate the season than on skis or a snowboard?. Well, we are bringing you the Sno Country Ski Reports so you can head...
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend
The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
WCAX
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham on Monday. It happened on Route 5 near Webb Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say Kobe Blaze, 19, of Bellows Falls, was driving south...
Break Stuff Without Getting Arrested at Central Maine’s First Rage Room
Raise your hand if you've ever been so stressed or angry that you feel the need to pick up a lamp and completely destroy it. Well, I have and if you feel that stress coming on and don't know how to deal, one place just opened up where this is as acceptable as it is wild.
observer-me.com
Got your deer yet? These historic Maine hunters did
PORTLAND — It’s an age-old question still uttered over many a Thanksgiving feast this week. “No” is the usual answer. These days, only 15 to 17 percent of Maine hunters get their buck or doe. Even so, last year’s hunt was historically good. Across the regular firearms, archery and muzzleloader seasons, hunters bagged nearly 39,000 deer, the biggest haul since 1968.
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state.
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
