Steelers vs. Colts Week 12 Odds: Indianapolis Looks to End Losing Streak to Pittsburgh

The Colts are favored at home but the Steelers have won seven in a row in the series.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Even though the Indianapolis Colts are home favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the recent series history between these teams looms large over Monday night’s matchup.

Pittsburgh has beaten Indianapolis in seven straight games dating back to 2011 — the last win in the series for Indy came in 2008. Each of the past three meetings has been decided by four points or fewer and the 2.5-point spread indicates it could be another close one between these AFC foes.

The Steelers (3-7) are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Bengals at home and are just 1-4 on the road this season. The Colts (4-6-1) lost a tight one last week to the Eagles, 17-16, and are fighting to stay on the fringe of the playoff picture.

Neither team has been profitable for bettors this year with identical 5-6 records against the spread. The under has hit more often than not for Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, two of the lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Colts Odds

Moneyline: Steelers (+120) | Colts (-143)

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-110) | Colts -2.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Indianapolis offense ranks dead last in DVOA, 25th in total yards per game (321.4), and second to last in points per game (15.7). It has struggled to run the ball all year and is one of only eight teams in the NFL to average less than 100 yards on the ground. And for as much as Matt Ryan aired the ball out early on, the passing game is about league average. There are talented pieces in place, like running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but points have been difficult to come by.

The Colts' defense ranks 10th in DVOA, fourth in yards allowed (307.6), and 11th in points allowed (20). It just held Philadelphia to 17 points and has only allowed more than 20 points to an opponent once in the last five weeks. Causing turnovers isn’t necessarily a strength of this unit, but it does well to slow teams down and at least give its offense a chance.

Indianapolis’ injury report on the defensive side of the ball is a bit concerning: Yannick Ngakoue (back), DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness), and Zaire Franklin (illness) are all questionable.

Pittsburgh’s offense ranks 22nd in DVOA, 27th in total yards per game (312.2), and 28th in points per game (17). Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting better with each game and running back Najee Harris had his two highest yardage outputs of the season in the last two weeks.

The Steelers' defense has its top two stars, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker T.J. Watt back in the lineup, but the season-long statistics aren’t great. It ranks 22nd in DVOA, 28th in yards allowed (375.5), and 26th in points allowed (24.4). Pittsburgh held the Saints to just 10 points at home two weeks ago, but the Bengals scored 30 at Acrisure Stadium just last week.

Getting points on the road has at times been a profitable position for the Steelers. They’re 2-3 against the spread as an away underdog and aside from a blowout to the Eagles, Pittsburgh has won or lost by seven points or less in each of its last five games. If the Steelers keep up their domination of the Colts, it will be because the defense keeps Indianapolis in check and Harris and Pickett move the ball well enough for kicker Chris Boswell to net points. Getting a few points is just added insurance for what’s almost sure to be a slogfest.

The Pick:

Steelers +2.5

Under 39.5