ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs. Colts Week 12 Odds: Indianapolis Looks to End Losing Streak to Pittsburgh

By Kyle Wood
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEoBQ_0jPGhKe400

The Colts are favored at home but the Steelers have won seven in a row in the series.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Even though the Indianapolis Colts are home favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the recent series history between these teams looms large over Monday night’s matchup.

Pittsburgh has beaten Indianapolis in seven straight games dating back to 2011 — the last win in the series for Indy came in 2008. Each of the past three meetings has been decided by four points or fewer and the 2.5-point spread indicates it could be another close one between these AFC foes.

The Steelers (3-7) are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Bengals at home and are just 1-4 on the road this season. The Colts (4-6-1) lost a tight one last week to the Eagles, 17-16, and are fighting to stay on the fringe of the playoff picture.

Neither team has been profitable for bettors this year with identical 5-6 records against the spread. The under has hit more often than not for Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, two of the lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Colts Odds

Moneyline: Steelers (+120) | Colts (-143)

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-110) | Colts -2.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Indianapolis offense ranks dead last in DVOA, 25th in total yards per game (321.4), and second to last in points per game (15.7). It has struggled to run the ball all year and is one of only eight teams in the NFL to average less than 100 yards on the ground. And for as much as Matt Ryan aired the ball out early on, the passing game is about league average. There are talented pieces in place, like running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but points have been difficult to come by.

The Colts' defense ranks 10th in DVOA, fourth in yards allowed (307.6), and 11th in points allowed (20). It just held Philadelphia to 17 points and has only allowed more than 20 points to an opponent once in the last five weeks. Causing turnovers isn’t necessarily a strength of this unit, but it does well to slow teams down and at least give its offense a chance.

Indianapolis’ injury report on the defensive side of the ball is a bit concerning: Yannick Ngakoue (back), DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness), and Zaire Franklin (illness) are all questionable.

Pittsburgh’s offense ranks 22nd in DVOA, 27th in total yards per game (312.2), and 28th in points per game (17). Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting better with each game and running back Najee Harris had his two highest yardage outputs of the season in the last two weeks.

The Steelers' defense has its top two stars, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker T.J. Watt back in the lineup, but the season-long statistics aren’t great. It ranks 22nd in DVOA, 28th in yards allowed (375.5), and 26th in points allowed (24.4). Pittsburgh held the Saints to just 10 points at home two weeks ago, but the Bengals scored 30 at Acrisure Stadium just last week.

Getting points on the road has at times been a profitable position for the Steelers. They’re 2-3 against the spread as an away underdog and aside from a blowout to the Eagles, Pittsburgh has won or lost by seven points or less in each of its last five games. If the Steelers keep up their domination of the Colts, it will be because the defense keeps Indianapolis in check and Harris and Pickett move the ball well enough for kicker Chris Boswell to net points. Getting a few points is just added insurance for what’s almost sure to be a slogfest.

The Pick:

Steelers +2.5

Under 39.5

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy