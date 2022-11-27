Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Leaves Thousands Without Power In Westchester County
A storm with heavy wind gusts moving through the region has left thousands without power in Westchester County. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Con Edison reported 4,122 customers having outages across the county. Communities with the largest amount of customers left in the dark include Mamaroneck and Harrison...
theberkshireedge.com
New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident
Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Plane that took off from Westchester County crashes into power lines in Maryland, FAA reports
Emergency crews are trying to figure out how to safely rescue two people trapped on a plane that crashed into a high-tension power transmission line in Maryland.
myrye.com
In Memory: Helen “Betty” Elizabeth Wambaugh Smith Saco, Age 93
Helen Elizabeth Wambaugh Smith Saco, a.k.a. Betty Saco, passed away peacefully, September 3, 2022, at Pomperague Woods, Southbury, CT, surrounded by loving family. Betty was 93. She was born on December 22, 1928, Elkhart, Indiana, to Fred W. Wambaugh, and Sarah “Isabel” Mutschler Wambaugh. Her home on the bank of...
UPDATE: Northbound Route 287 Closed At Route 208 After Major Heavy Equipment Mishap
Northbound Route 287 remained closed for hours following an accident involving a paving company dump truck and several pieces of heavy equipment. The truck, which had been pulling a trailer, ended up perched precariously atop an embankment near mile marker 64, just south of Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, after taking out a stretch of guardrail and losing its load around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lithium batteries can catch fire, fire coordinator warns
GOSHEN – There have been cases in the region of lithium batteries catching fire and while they may be extinguished, they could reignite, warns Vini Tankasali, the Orange County Fire Coordinator. Last weekend, a nicad battery catch fire in a residential garage in the Vails Gate fire district in...
warwickadvertiser.com
Orange County’s population is the third-fastest expanding in New York State
Orange County has the third-fastest growing population in the state, increasing at a rate of 7.64% between 2010 and 2020, trailing only behind Kings County (9.24%) and Queens County (7.83%). While the natural birthrate is a factor, the population increase is influenced more heavily by people moving into the county,...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
hudsonvalleypress.com
First Responders Called to Fire at 85 City Terrace
NEWBURGH – At approximately 12:18 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the multiple residence at 85 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh. Upon arrival firefighters found an occupied multiple dwelling with...
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
