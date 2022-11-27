ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
theberkshireedge.com

New York state resident charged with drunk driving in rotary incident

Great Barrington — Kevin Skelly of Hyde Park, N.Y., has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and a marked lanes violation after an incident at the town’s traffic circle on South Main Street (U.S. Route 7) on Saturday, November 26. According to Police Chief Paul Storti,...
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Helen “Betty” Elizabeth Wambaugh Smith Saco, Age 93

Helen Elizabeth Wambaugh Smith Saco, a.k.a. Betty Saco, passed away peacefully, September 3, 2022, at Pomperague Woods, Southbury, CT, surrounded by loving family. Betty was 93. She was born on December 22, 1928, Elkhart, Indiana, to Fred W. Wambaugh, and Sarah “Isabel” Mutschler Wambaugh. Her home on the bank of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Northbound Route 287 Closed At Route 208 After Major Heavy Equipment Mishap

Northbound Route 287 remained closed for hours following an accident involving a paving company dump truck and several pieces of heavy equipment. The truck, which had been pulling a trailer, ended up perched precariously atop an embankment near mile marker 64, just south of Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, after taking out a stretch of guardrail and losing its load around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lithium batteries can catch fire, fire coordinator warns

GOSHEN – There have been cases in the region of lithium batteries catching fire and while they may be extinguished, they could reignite, warns Vini Tankasali, the Orange County Fire Coordinator. Last weekend, a nicad battery catch fire in a residential garage in the Vails Gate fire district in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

First Responders Called to Fire at 85 City Terrace

NEWBURGH – At approximately 12:18 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the multiple residence at 85 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh. Upon arrival firefighters found an occupied multiple dwelling with...
NEWBURGH, NY

