Lizzo Candidly Called Music Genres Racist In An Interview For Her New Documentary, "Love, Lizzo"

Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
Katherine Heigl Explains Why She "Never Saw" Her Daughter Naleigh Right After Adopting Her
Katherine Heigl adopted her daughter from South Korea when she was just 9 months old.
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
"He Helped Me Through My Colonoscopy": Women Are Sharing How They Realized Their Partners Actually Loved Them, And It's Heart-Warming
"I wanted to buy my nephew a Nintendo Switch in a certain color for Christmas. It was sold out online and in stores near us. While I was sleeping, he drove to a Target an hour away and waited an hour before the store even opened to get it. He surprised me in the morning with it."
Jim Carrey Just Announced He's Leaving Twitter, Meaning He's Off All Social Media For Good
Twitter was Jim Carrey's only official social media account.
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing me for a loop.
Dolly Parton says her new rock album is 'some of the best work' she's ever done
Dolly Parton is officially making her debut into rock and roll with an album expected to be released in 2023. The country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month.
Review: The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson Goes ‘Low Key’ on His Totally Solo Pandemic Album
Those who only know singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brendan Benson from playing shotgun to Jack White in the guitar-heavy Raconteurs have been exposed to just one aspect of the talented artist. The Detroit-bred Benson has been releasing solid, imaginative, power-pop albums intermittently since 1996. While they have been well received critically, nothing clicked...
13 Disney Adults Who, For Better Or For Worse, Caught My Attention This Month
The dedication is terrifying and inspiring at the same time.
Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Return
Carrie Underwood’s high-flying, pyrotechnic-filled Las Vegas residency, Reflection – think Cirque du Soleil, but make it country – is coming back to the Strip for 2023. “I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” the country star shared in a statement. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were At A Knicks Game Together After Speculation That They're Dating
Are they? Aren't they? It seems like they're going to keep us guessing for a bit longer regardless.
