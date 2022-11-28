Lizzo Candidly Called Music Genres Racist In An Interview For Her New Documentary, "Love, Lizzo"

Carrie Underwood’s high-flying, pyrotechnic-filled Las Vegas residency, Reflection – think Cirque du Soleil, but make it country – is coming back to the Strip for 2023. “I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” the country star shared in a statement. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 MINUTES AGO