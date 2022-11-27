Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has huge expectations for himself ahead of his return to the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture, said the following about his return Thursday when speaking to reporters: "I don't think I can be stopped, if I'm being honest. I'm out there playing football, playing my game. So when I'm in a rhythm, on a roll and I'm just playing, you know the timing's there and I'm just playing football."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO