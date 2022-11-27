ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Emmanuel Acho compares Justin Herbert to bag of chips

It is fair to say that Fox’s Emmanuel Acho is not a big fan of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In mid-November, Acho referred to the third-year NFL signal-caller as a “social media quarterback” who gets more hype than he deserves. “Justin Herbert is a social media quarterback,” said Acho on November 21. “What Read more... The post Emmanuel Acho compares Justin Herbert to bag of chips appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Hayden Hurst to Justin Reid: I'm Last Person 'You Want to Talk S--t About'

Ahead of their game on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fired back at Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Thursday in retaliation for a perceived slight. While speaking to Fox 4 in Kansas City (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Reid talked about his intention to shut down Hurst, but twice got the tight end's name wrong: "They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he's with the Rams—what's his name? It's Higgins, yeah they're gonna have him back, he's a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I'm gonna lock him down."
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit

Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team. Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

49ers' Christian McCaffrey Feels 'Great' After Knee Injury Scare In Week 12

San Francisco 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because it appears running back Christian McCaffrey will take the field for Sunday's showdown against the Miami Dolphins. "I feel great," he said Thursday when discussing the knee concerns that could have potentially limited him in the contest, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee. Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation. "We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he...
Bleacher Report

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event

Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. "Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4

Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse. The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Injury Return vs. Chiefs: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has huge expectations for himself ahead of his return to the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture, said the following about his return Thursday when speaking to reporters: "I don't think I can be stopped, if I'm being honest. I'm out there playing football, playing my game. So when I'm in a rhythm, on a roll and I'm just playing, you know the timing's there and I'm just playing football."
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Top Candidates to Replace OC Matt Canada in NFL Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season ranked 28th in total offense. Pittsburgh has the eighth-fewest passing yards and 12th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not gotten the best of the offensive unit and the Steelers could be headed for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

3 Eagles Players Who Must Step Up to Make Deep Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles have navigated most of the challenges put in front of them on the way to their 10-1 record. The Eagles sit on top of the NFC going into Week 13, and they essentially have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings because of their Week 2 win over the NFC North side.
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy