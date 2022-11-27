Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great fit’: Bruce Pearl points to Hugh Freeze’s knowledge of the SEC, ability to upset talented teams
For the first time since Hugh Freeze's hiring at Auburn, men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke on the new coach while previewing the Tigers' Friday matchup with Colgate on Thursday. "I'm so excited for him," Pearl said. "I think that we've just had like three incredible hires within the last...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kristianna Ware touchdown pass from Brooke Hallman
State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship. The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship
The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze bringing propensity for quarterbacks, potent passing offense to Auburn
Robby Ashford was one of the first Auburn players to make his support for Hugh Freeze known Monday. Before Freeze’s hire had even been officially announced, Ashford took to Twitter. “Let’s get to work,” Ashford said in a tweet. “We’ve got unfinished business to handle.”
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff
The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown
Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium
Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7. This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Completely transparent': What was said about Hugh Freeze's past transgressions, hiring backlash
The subject for much of Auburn football Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference Tuesday was the man’s past. Freeze arrived in Auburn this week after a four-season stint at Liberty University, an institution which is currently being investigated by the Department of Education for its handling of sexual assaults. Prior to that, he was last a head coach at Ole Miss, in a five-year tenure that saw the NCAA level 21 infractions against his football program, 15 of which were Level I.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Girls rule’: Auburn High girls flag football team wins school’s first-ever football championship
The Tigers burst out to a four-score lead by halftime, eventually beating Oxford 26-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win clinched the first-ever football championship in the school’s history. “We beat the boys to it,” Auburn High’s Syriah Daniels said with a grin. “Girls rule.”. Daniels was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
Overnight storms flood Opelika businesses, causing "several thousand dollars" in damages
The heavy rains that came through Lee County Tuesday night flooded at least two local businesses in downtown Opelika. Mama Mochas Coffee and 10,000 Hz Records, both located on First Avenue, were mopping floors and removing damaged merchandise first thing Wednesday morning. While flooding has happened at both businesses before,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Humane society to offer Pet Portraits with Santa
It’s that time of year again! Holiday season is sweeping through Lee County Humane Society and what better way to celebrate the giving season than a picture with Santa. Lee County Humane Society’s elves have been super busy getting ready for the holidays! We hope you come by and help spread joy by having your picture taken with Santa Claus. On Dec. 11, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the Lee County Humane Society for pet portraits. All proceeds go to the Lee County Humane Society.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said. Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old man, Ricardo Gary, near the 600 block of...
