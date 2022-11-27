ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Michigan and Penn State move up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion
 4 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers, unfortunately, lost their regular-season finale to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday evening and will likely remain out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the remainder of the season.

There was some shake-up among Big Ten teams in the latest poll, as the Michigan Wolverines decimated Ohio State 45-23 and took the Buckeyes’ spot at No. 2. After the loss, they fell three spots to No. 5. The Penn State Nittany Lions took care of the Michigan State Spartans and moved up three spots to No. 7.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 10 for this week includes Kansas State(10), Washington(9),

(8), Penn State(7), Alabama(6), Ohio State(5), Southern California(4), Texas Christian(3), Michigan(2) and Georgia(1).

It should be interesting to see where Ohio State ends up now that it will miss the Big Ten Championship game for the second-straight season.

